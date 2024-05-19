Wausau Pilot & Review

CEDARBURG – The D.C. Everest softball team finished off its regular-season schedule with a pair of wins at the Cedarburg Triangular on Saturday.

The Evergreens defeated Oregon 6-1 and Cedarburg 2-0 in a pair of pitching gems from hurlers Kelsey Meverden and Addison Kluck.

In the first game against Oregon, Meverden went the distance, finishing with six strikeouts and just one walk, while scattering six hits.

D.C. Everest scored two runs in three different innings to pull away. Meverden had three hits and scored twice out of the leadoff spot, and Dakota Witucki drove in a pair of runs for the Evergreens.

Kluck spun a three-hit shutout against Cedarburg (21-4).

The game was scoreless until the top of the seventh when Kelsey Woolley smacked a two-run, two-out single to provide the Evergreens with the only runs of the game. Kluck then struck out the side in the bottom of the frame to finish with 14 Ks in the victory.

Cedarburg defeated Oregon 11-4 in the other game of the triangular.

D.C. Everest heads into the postseason winners of five in a row and nine of its last 10. The Evergreens (18-6) host Eau Claire Memorial (3-18) for a WIAA Division 1 regional semifinal Tuesday at D.C. Everest High School. Game time is 5 p.m.

Evergreens 6, Panthers 1

Oregon 000 000 1 – 1 6 1

D.C. Everest 202 002 x – 6 11 1

WP: Kelsey Meverden. LP: Carly Zych.

SO: Zych (3 inn.) 5, Lauryn Etienne (3 inn.) 5; K. Meverden 6. BB: Zych 2, Etienne 0; K. Meverden 1.

Top hitters: OR, Maya Rudy 2×3, 2B, run. DC, K. Meverden 3×4, 2 runs; Caitlyn Kressel 2×3, RBI; Brooke Brown 2×4, RBI; Dakota Witucki 2B, 2 RBI.

Records: Oregon 14-10; D.C. Everest 17-6.



Evergreens 2, Bulldogs 0

D.C. Everest 000 000 2 – 2 1 1

Cedarburg 000 000 0 – 0 3 0

WP: Addison Kluck. LP: Marleigh Caravella.

SO: Kluck 14; Emily Johnson (5 inn.) 7, Caravella (2 inn.) 0. BB: Kluck 1; Johnson 3, Caravella 1.

Top hitters: DC, Kelsey Woolley 1×3, 2 RBI. C, Cassidy Gall 2×3, 2B.

Records: D.C. Everest 18-6; Cedarburg 21-4.