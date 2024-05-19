Wausau Pilot & Review

What was initially reported as a suspicious death in Trempealeau County is now considered a homicide, authorities confirmed on Sunday.

The Trempeauleau County Sheriff’s Department sent out an updated news release this weekend on a death reported at about 8:30 p.m. May 15 near the intersection of County Hwy. TT, Truax Lane and Hwy. 53.

Few details have been released about the case.

On Friday, Sheriff Brett Semingson asked for the public’s help securing surveillance or dash cam videos of that area from between 7-9 p.m. that day from anyone who was traveling between Galesville and Blair along Highway 53.

The updated release said that a homicide investigation is ongoing, and described the death as an “isolated event.”

Semingson urged anyone with video or information to contact the Trempealeau County Sheriff’s Department at 715-538-4351 or [email protected].

He also said that the Wisconsin Department of Criminal Investigation is part of the case along with members of the Wisconsin State Patrol. The updated release said that the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office is also involved.

The name of the victim has yet to be publicly released.

