Find More Donation + Volunteer Opportunities. Go to the United Way Volunteer Connection volunteer website at unitedwaymc.galaxydigital.com.

Are You A Part-Time Or Retired Teacher? Gigi’s Playhouse, a Down syndrome achievement center, seeks volunteer tutors to facilitate literacy development activities.Training and resources are provided, and you will work with two or three other volunteers. Programs serve all ages and program schedules vary. Email [email protected] or fill out an application at gigisplayhouse.org/wausau/volunteer to get started.

Advocate For Nursing Home Residents. The volunteer ombudsman program seeks compassionate volunteers to spend 1-3 hours a week at a local nursing home visiting with the residents. Ombudsman volunteers act as advocates for the residents and are the eyes and ears of the regional ombudsman, voicing concerns and helping to resolve them. Flexible scheduling and training provided. Opportunities available in Marathon, Taylor, Lincoln and Clark counties. Contact Mary to get started at 800-815-0015 or [email protected].

Get Your Family, Group, or Workplace Involved. Be part of United Way of Marathon County’s bold goal to lift 10,000 families to financial stability by helping out at the Community Closet. Shifts are every first and third Thursday of the month from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Tasks include sorting donations and putting them out on the racks, ensuring a variety of clothing is out, and general organizing. Register at https://www.unitedwaymc.org/volunteer.

Blood Drive Help Needed. Make a difference by joining the American Red Cross to collect lifesaving blood to those in need. Blood donor ambassadors welcome donors to blood drives and provide friendly support before and after they donate. For more information, contact Lee at [email protected].

Do You Love To Clean? The Children’s Imaginarium seeks volunteers to monitor cleanliness, safety and security in exhibit and classroom areas. Responsibilities include picking up misplaced props, assisting with laundry and washing props, and assisting with maintenance requests. Ages 16+. Sign up at childrensimaginarium.org/support or contact us at [email protected] or 715-907-7801, ext. 101.

In-Kind Donated Items Needed

More Donation + Volunteer Opportunities. Go to the United Way Volunteer Connection volunteer website at unitedwaymc.galaxydigital.com.

Soft Foods Needed. The Wausau Day Center shelter is in need of soft foods, such as granola bars, snack bars, pudding snacks and fruit cups. Call 715-849-3311 to schedule donation drop off.

Baby Items Needed. The diaper bank at The Neighbors’ Place needs diapers sizes 3-7, Pull Ups in all sizes, overnight Pull Ups sizes L-XL, and baby hygiene products like wipes and diaper cream. Donations are accepted 8 a.m.-3 p.m., Monday through Friday, on the loading dock side of 360 Grand Ave. Contact Elizabeth at 715-845-1966 with questions.

Source: United Way of Marathon County