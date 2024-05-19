Wausau Pilot & Review

GREEN BAY – The Wausau East baseball team split a pair of games at the Notre Dame Triangular on Saturday at Neville Field.

Three Notre Dame pitchers combined on a two-hit 9-0 shutout in the Lumberjacks’ first game before they rebounded for a 5-2 victory over Appleton East.

Notre Dame scored seven times in the first two innings to cruise to the win in Wausau East’s first game of the day as the Lumberjacks managed just singles from Iain Stahel and Zach Pagel in the loss.

Wausau East (13-8) came back from a 2-1 deficit to beat Appleton East, piling on three runs in the top of the seventh inning to snag the win.

Ryan Rodemeier struck out nine in six innings to earn the win and Pagel finished up with a scoreless seventh to earn the save for the Lumberjacks.

Oliver Turajaski, Jed Vander Sanden and Bodee Beversdorf all had two hits for Wausau East.

Notre Dame (18-6) defeated Appleton East (7-14) 5-1 in the other game of the triangular.

Wausau East will host Antigo for a nonconference game Monday at 4:30 p.m.



Tritons 9, Lumberjacks 0

Wausau East 000 000 0 – 0 2 1

Notre Dame 250 200 0 – 9 5 2

WP: Avery Duncan. LP: Oliver Turjaski.

SO: Turjaski (1 inn.) 2, Iain Stahel (3 inn.) 2, Robbie Angiulli (2 inn.) 2; Duncan (4 inn.) 6, Jack Froelich (2 inn.) 2, Sawyer Kleine (1 inn.) 3. BB: Turjaski 3, Stahel 3, Angiulli 0; Duncan 0, Froelich 1, Klein 0.

Top hitters: WE, Stahel 1×2; Zach Pagel 1×3. ND, Micah Marzec 2×3, 2B, RBI; Bryson Koehne 2 RBI; Duncan 2B, 2 RBI.

Records: Wausau East 12-8; Notre Dame 17-6.

Lumberjacks 5, Patriots 2

Wausau East 000 011 3 – 5 11 2

Appleton East 000 020 0 – 2 6 2

WP: Ryan Rodemeier. LP: Matthew Bixler. SV: Zach Pagel.

SO: Rodemeier (6 inn.) 9, Pagel (1 inn.) 1; Mason Winkler (6 inn.) 7, Bixler (1 inn.) 1. BB: Rodemeier 5, Pagel 0; M. Winkler 1, Bixler 0.

Top hitters: WE, Oliver Turjaski 2×4, run; Davis Winter 2 runs; Jed Vander Sanden 2×4, run; Bodee Beversdorf 2×4, 2B, run. AE, T.J. Paker 2×3, RBI.

Records: Wausau East 13-8, Appleton East 7-13.