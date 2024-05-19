Wausau Pilot & Review

MERRILL – Wausau East’s Teddy Schlindwein walked away with the season individual championship after shooting an 81 at the final Wisconsin Valley Conference Boys Golf Tournament leg on Friday at Merrill Public Golf Course.

Marshfield’s Afton Hamill, Wisconsin Rapids’ Jax Pagel and Stevens Point’s Nathan Earnest tie for first place with 78s as the trio finished two strokes ahead of Carter Morrison of Wisconsin Rapids and Jacob Schmeltzer of Merrill. Schlindwein finished in a tie with Bryce Bredl of Wisconsin Rapids and Karter Quevillon of D.C. Everest for sixth, which was good enough for Schlindwein to clinch the overall season title.

Wisconsin Rapids won the team title for the first time in the seven-meet tournament series with a 323, five strokes in front of Marshfield, Stevens Point and D.C. Everest. Wausau East placed fifth with a 338, allowing Stevens Point to sneak in front for the overall WVC team championship by one-half point over the Lumberjacks.

Morrison, East’s Cooper Bjerke, Marshfield’s Keegan Fredrick and Earnest rounded out the final top five and first-team all-Wisconsin Valley Conference honorees.

D.C. Everest’s Tanner Courtright and Ben Zoesch, and Wausau West’s Alex Fehl and Ryan Trucco all finished in a six-way tie for ninth with 82s.

Wausau East, Wausau West and D.C. Everest will play at a WIAA Division 1 regional on Tuesday at RiverEdge Golf Course in Marshfield. The top four teams and top four individuals not on those teams move on to a D-1 sectional at Troy Burne Golf Club in Hudson on Tuesday, May 28.

Wisconsin Valley Conference Boys Golf Tournament

Meet No. 7, May 17, at Merrill Public Golf Course

Team scores: 1. Wisconsin Rapids 323; 2. Marshfield, Stevens Point and D.C. Everest 328; 5. Wausau East 338; 6. Wausau West 341; 7. Merrill 345.

Individual scores: 1. Nathan Earnest (SP), Jax Pagel (WR) and Afton Hamill (MAR) 78; 4. Carter Morrison (WR) and Jacob Schmeltzer (MER) 80; 6. Bryce Bredl (WR), Karter Quevillon (DC) and Teddy Schlindwein (WE) 81; 9. Tanner Courtright (DC), Alex Fehl (WW), Ben Zoesch (DC), Zach Hinchcliffe (SP), Ryan Trucco (WW) and Tyler Heiman (MAR) 82; 15. Zach May (DC), Magnus Machtan (MAR), Hayden Ackerlund (SP) and Russell Harder (WW) 83; 19. Sawyer Wilkens (WR), Konner Waid (MER) and Cooper Bjerke (WE) 84; 22. Keegan Fredrick (MAR), Carter Combs (SP) and Parker Klebenow (MER) 85; 25. Maxx Oertel (MAR), Sam Barthels (WE) and Trent Breitbach (SP) 86; 28. Sawyer Krambs (WE) 87; 29. Chase Klebenow (MER) 89; 30. Evan Elliott (MER) 91; 31. Andrew Kraft (WE); 32. Drew Schwabe (WW) 94; 33. Griffin Bunnell (DC) and Connor Jensen (WR) 95; 35. William Butalla (WW) 98.

Final Overall Standings (through Meet 7 of 7)

Team: 1. Stevens Point 41.5; 2. Wausau East 41; 3. Marshfield 36.5; 4. Wisconsin Rapids 28; 5. Wausau West 19.5; 6. D.C. Everest 17.5; 7. Merrill 12.

Individual

First team All-WVC: 1. Teddy Schlindwein (WE) 75.5; 2. Carter Morrison (WR) 71.5; 3. Cooper Bjerke (WE) 64; 4. Keegan Fredrick (MAR) 59; 5. Nate Earnest (SP) 55.

Second team All-WVC: 6. Zach Hinchcliffe (SP) 52; 7. Sawyer Krambs (WE) 50.5; 8. Russell Harder (WW) 50; 9. Hayden Ackerlund (SP) 46.5; 10. Jacob Schmeltzer (MER) 34.5.

Honorable mention All-WVC: 11. Jax Pagel (WR) 32.5; 12. Tyler Heiman (MAR) and Afton Hamill (MAR) 32; 14. Brody Trantow (WE) 24.5; 15. Alex Fehl (WW) 17.5.