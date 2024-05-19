Wausau Pilot & Review

Today

Increasing clouds, with a high near 74. Calm wind becoming west around 6 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight

A chance of showers, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 4am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55. South southwest wind around 6 mph becoming east southeast in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Monday

Showers and possibly a thunderstorm, mainly before 4pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 4pm. High near 68. Southeast wind 8 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.