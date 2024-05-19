Editor’s note: Wausau Pilot & Review gladly publishes commentary from readers, residents and candidates for local offices. The views of readers and columnists are independent of this newspaper and do not necessarily reflect the views of Wausau Pilot & Review. To submit, email [email protected] or mail to 500 N. Third St., Suite 208-8, Wausau, Wis. 54403.

Dear editor,

I read the May 17 update to the Wausau Pilot & Review’s article “Monk Botanical Gardens seeks funding from Weston as naming controversy lingers.” We are heartened by Paul David’s message that “The only name revisions being considered are those that would result in the full name of the Founder ‘Robert W. Monk’ being added to the name.”

The article goes on to include a comment from Board member Vickie Richmond-Hawkins, which asks, “Where have the Monk heirs been for the past 23 years working toward making their dad’s dream a reality? Many others who live in the greater Wausau area have been working thousands of hours and donating many dollars toward that goal. Why are you trying to destroy these people and organizations’ efforts and discredit them?”

First, the Monk family has been steadfast in expressing our appreciation for the volunteers and staff who have dedicated time, talent, and treasure to the Gardens. The statement that Richmond-Hawkins made that we are trying to “destroy these people and organization’s efforts and discredit them” is unbelievably offensive and painful. The request to retain “Monk” in the Garden’s name is a way to honor my father’s precious gift to the community, a gift that has enriched the lives of many and continues to do so. The name in no way diminishes the community’s efforts but rather honors my father for his gift and ensures he will be remembered for what he started. The name change is the only issue that the Monk family has been championing.

As for Ms. Richmond-Hawkins’ other question, “Where have the Monk heirs been for the last 23 years?” I can tell you. In the beginning, we were all managing careers in Los Angeles, Milwaukee, and Madison. Despite what Ms. Richmond-Hawkins said about our family’s lack of involvement, we were all speaking with my Dad and supporting him in his efforts to make the Garden a reality.

I made many whirlwind trips to gardens all across the country with my Dad. He was looking for ideas that would work and ideas that might not work so well for the garden he envisioned in Wausau. We all helped with plantings around the property. I bought a Bali cherry tree for my Dad and planted it with him. It was the last tree he ever planted. The garden people cut it down.

I served on the board for three years. My brother went to garden meetings for three years and then served on the board for another six years. Though most of us didn’t live in the area in the early days of the Garden, we did what we could to help. My siblings and I made the trek to and from Wausau countless times to do things like mow the lawn, clear brush, lend equipment, and repair gates and fences. We have offered—and sometimes were allowed to help—with additional in-kind support.

My sister Marcia has provided countless photos for the website, most recently for the 20th-anniversary party and website promotion. My daughter, Heidi, who is an editor, offered to write articles for the Garden’s newsletter—no one ever followed up on her offer. She lent support when there were errors in website revamps. A request for volunteers to serve on the visitor center planning committee was issued in one of the board meetings. I volunteered to serve on that committee. Instead of accepting my help, I was told they were looking for a woman for that committee.

I guess the fact that I am a degreed engineer with many years of construction and building management experience wasn’t relevant.

Though many of our offers to help (our latest offer to pay $15,000 to replace the memorial bridge being just another example) have been rejected, we continue to hope for the Garden’s success. Aside from offering our time and talents, we have collectively donated thousands of dollars over the years. Last year, I was a visionary donor. The next thing I read was a correspondence from the Garden leadership, which stated that our family contributed nothing. Well, there you go, all you visionary donors. And now, though I supposedly haven’t helped, I see that the Garden has listed me on its website as an ambassador and advisor. Maybe the Garden feels that including my name is good for optics; however, including my name on that list while simultaneously making claims that our family doesn’t help is not. To be clear, I’m not opposed to serving as an advisor if I could be assured that my opinions would not be dismissed without thoughtful consideration.

I very much regret that this disagreement has become so negative and unnecessary. It doesn’t help the mission of the garden one bit. This is all on the board of directors and Garden management. I believe that the ultimate goal of a wonderful space for Wausau is the same for all of us.

But really, all this is beside the point. Are a benefactor’s children, and children’s children, required to support and tend to their parent’s causes forever? Is it a requirement to pass an ongoing community audit for the right to have a loved one’s gift appreciated and recognized in perpetuity? Is that what’s required of people who selflessly give to the greater good in order for their memory to be maintained?

I hope it’s clear by now that Bob Monk’s four children and his grandchildren unanimously supported him—and continue to do so after his death. The assertion that we haven’t been involved—and that we must be to earn the right for my Dad’s name to be retained in the Garden’s name—is absurd.

Tom Monk