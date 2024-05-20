Wausau Pilot & Review

Two people were injured, one seriously, in a crash Sunday in Portage County that involved alcohol, officials said.

The crash was reported just before 6:30 p.m. on County WW in the town of Grant. Multiple emergency responders and deputies were dispatched to the crash scene, which involved a single vehicle.

Deputies said a 66-year-old man was driving east on County HWY. WW just east of 110th Street when he lost control of the vehicle and left the south edge of the road. The motorcycle entered a field and overturned, ejecting the driver and his 59-year-old female passenger. Both victims are from Wisconsin Rapids.

Neither occupant of the motorcycle was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash. The driver suffered minor injuries and was transported to Marshfield Medical Center in Marshfield by ambulance. The passenger suffered serious injuries and was transported to Marshfield Medical Center in Marshfield by Aspirus MedEvac medical helicopter.

While the crash remains under investigation, the driver was cited for multiple violations including first-offense operating a vehicle while intoxicated, causing injury. No names have been released.

The Portage County Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by Grand Rapids Fire Department, Grant Emergency Medical Responders, United Emergency Medical Response, and Aspirus’ MedEvac air medical transport.