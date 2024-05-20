D.C. Everest Senior High School student musicians earned high ratings and exemplary recognition in early May at the State Solo and Ensemble Festival at the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point, the D.C. Everest Area School District recently announced.

One hundred and seven students competed in 55 solo and ensemble events, earning 49 Division 1 ratings and 6 Division 2 ratings.

Further, a number of students were nominated for exemplary performances that go beyond what is typically expected for musicians in their age group. The nominees must earn 1’s (highest mark) in all sub-captions/elements of the performance rubric and represent the top 8 percent to 10 percent of performers. The following DCE student musicians were nominated for their outstanding performances at the State Solo and Ensemble Festival:

Shiloh Burgess — Tenor Solo; Music Theater- Tenor/Bass Solo

Mitchell Cole — Parade Drum Solo

Isak Danke, Jasper Lang, Peter Schwantes, Annalucia Rethaber, Athena Cihlar, Nick Close, Jill Fawley — Brass Ensemble

Catherine Harmon — Music Theater-Soprano/Alto Solo; Vocal Jazz Improvisation Solo

Jasper Lang — Euphonium Solo

Jayden Netzel — Timpani Solo; Multiple Percussion Solo

Wes Palmer, Margaret Erickson, Tori Halama, Alex Vicente, Zavier Siegers, Chloe Leopold, Jacob Olson, Julian Traska, Gavin Burress, Hayden Gorski, Jill Fawley, Jasper Lang, Isak Danke, Kyle Johnson, Shiloh Burgess, Ford Eberhardy, Mason Xiong, Sophie Martens — Jazz Ensemble

Grace Phelps — Violin Solo

Jordan Whitset and OnaRae Larson — SS, SA, AA Duet

At the end of the festival, adjudicators select the most exceptional performances to receive the Exemplary Performance Award who represent roughly 3 percent of the competitors. The follow DCE student musicians were honored with this award:

Mitchell Cole — Parade Drum Solo

Catherine Harmon — Music Theater-Soprano/Alto Solo; Vocal Jazz Improvisation Solo

Wes Palmer, Margaret Erickson, Tori Halama, Alex Vicente, Zavier Siegers, Chloe Leopold, Jacob Olson, Julian Traska, Gavin Burress, Hayden Gorski, Jill Fawley, Jasper Lang, Isak Danke, Kyle Johnson, Shiloh Burgess, Ford Eberhardy, Mason Xiong, Sophie Martens — Jazz Ensemble

Grace Phelps — Violin Solo

Jordan Whitset and OnaRae Larson — SS, SA, AA Duet