WESTON – Dale’s Weston Lanes will be one of several host sites selected for the 2025 Junior Gold Bowling Championships July 11 through July 19.

“We are super excited to host some of the competition at Dale’s Weston Lanes, our area’s premiere bowling center,” said Tim White, executive director for Visit Wausau. “There will be a lot of amazing energy with these young competitors and their families and Weston is the perfect place for it.”

Thousands of young bowlers and their families will participate in the 2025 Junior Gold Bowling Championships.

In addition to Dale’s Weston Lanes, host centers for the 2025 Junior Gold Championships will include Ashwaubenon Bowling Alley; Bowlero Superbowl Family Entertainment; Bowlero Sabre Lanes; Buzz Social; Revs Bowl Bar and Grill; Riviera Lanes; and Rolling Thunder Lanes.

The Visit Wausau CVB has been working with Discover Green Bay, Dale’s Weston Lanes and regional CVB partners to secure the bid.

For more information, go to https://bowl.com/news/green-bay-to-host-2025-junior-gold-championships.