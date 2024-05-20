(Wausau) Prevail Bank – Wausau has organized a Free Community Shred Day Event for paper documents on Thursday, May 23, from 10-2pm. In addition to providing citizens with an identity theft safeguard, Prevail Bank will also donate $1 for each pound of paper shredded, up to $1,000, to the Wausau Metro Adult Special Olympics.

A $5/box donation is encouraged for more than 3 boxes. Everyone is invited to participate.

Shredding confidential information is strongly recommended. According to the IdentityTheft.org, the number of identity theft scenarios in the US is nearly 3 times higher than that of other countries. Consumers aged 30-30 were the most victimized, followed by those 40-49. People need to safeguard their personal information. Credit monitoring and identity theft restoration services do exist. More information relating to those services can be acquired through a Prevail Bank professional.

Prevail Bank is a community bank that is continuously looking for ways to give back, support those pursuing dreams, and make things better in central Wisconsin.