WAUSAU – The first of two homes recently built by high school students in trades classes will move to the city of Wausau on May 22 thanks to Habitat for Humanity of Wausau.

One home was built in partnership with Mosinee High School and the other was built in partnership with D.C. Everest Senior High. Both homes will be situated on a stretch of North Second Street behind Wausau on the Water and Krueger Bakery.

Habitat for Humanity of Wausau provides the plans, building materials, dwelling contractor license and oversite of the build process. The school’s qualified instructor creates the curriculum, and oversees the instruction and build processes with the students.

Students in the building trades classes construct the home on their school grounds and get it near completion before the end of the school year. HFHW coordinates the move of the homes before the end of the school year. The homes are constructed using a modular style build allowing the home to be separated and moved in two pieces. Habitat for Humanity volunteers will work throughout the summer to finish the home. Dedication for the new home is expected to take place in late summer.

The community will have an opportunity to help with the home construction this summer. The first Community Build Day offered this year will be on June 8. For more information or to sign up, visit www.habitatwausau.org and visit the volunteer page.

Moving the home from the school site to their new neighborhood is an exciting time for the students, Habitat volunteers and partner families. Homes are expected to arrive in the neighborhood around 10 a.m. on their respective move days and will take about three hours to be moved into place. The neighborhood will experience some road closures during that time as the large equipment will be used to get the home into place. Anyone wishing to view the home move is welcome but asked to maintain a safe distance.

These homes are the 72nd and 73rd to be constructed by Habitat for Humanity of Wausau since its founding in 1990. The organization builds houses using volunteer labor and money raised from the support of local businesses, churches, individual donors, fundraising events and proceeds from sales at Habitat for Humanity ReStore in Weston.

Partner families are chosen through a nondiscriminatory selection process. Partner families become Habitat homeowners after they have completed the required number of sweat equity hours. A small down payment is required, and an affordable mortgage is held by the affiliate. Homeowners are required to make monthly mortgage payments which include home insurance and property taxes.