Prevail Bank recently donated $3,200 to Junior Achievement and $2,000 to the Hmong American Center.

Junior Achievement is based in Marathon County in support of student youth educational programming that includes financial literacy, workplace readiness, and entrepreneurship skills.

Five hundred families are supported by the Hmong American Center. Its cultural dining site feeds low-income elders and distributes rice and produce (250,000 meals in 10 months) to hundreds of families monthly. Prevail Bank donated $2,000 to help cover the expenses of its social services volunteer coordinator.