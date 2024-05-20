WAUSAU – Prevail Bank recently donated $5,000 to First Presbyterian Church in Wausau to help cover the expense of medical supplies needed by its free clinic on Grant Street, in addition to a clinic coordinator position.

“The financial support of Prevail Bank means so much, and we are so appreciative,” said Jeffrey Todd, CMPE (retired) clinic manager. “It is only through the generosity of our supporters, like Prevail Bank, that we can provide high quality medical services at no charge to our patients. This removes a significant barrier to accessing health care for the poor and uninsured.”