Wausau Pilot & Review

After a disastrous unlimited shrimp promotion combined with financial struggles connected to high labor costs and expensive leases, Red Lobster filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection and will shrink its existing footprint by a significant margin, company officials announced on Monday.

Residents in the Wausau area for years have been asking for a Red Lobster, which has 551 locations in the U.S. and 27 restaurants in Canada. The chain closed 93 underperforming locations on May 13 and is asking the bankruptcy court to reject 108 of its leases to further slim down its footprint.

The seafood chain also said it has a “stalking horse” bid from existing lenders to purchase the company. Significant debt contributed to the once-mighty company’s downfall, according to court filings.

Jonathan Tibus, a restructuring expert with Alvarez & Marsal who was recely appointed Red Lobster’s CEO, blamed a “difficult macroeconomic environment, a bloated and underperforming restaurant footprint, failed or ill-advised strategic initiatives, and increased competition within the restaurant industry” for the filing.

The company has 36,000 employees, most of whom work in part-time roles.

CNBC reports Orlando, Florida-based Red Lobster has assets between $1 billion and $10 billion and estimated liabilities of $1 billion to $10 billion, according to the bankruptcy filing. Its largest creditor is distributor Performance Food Group, which is claiming the company owes it $24.4 million.

“This restructuring is the best path forward for Red Lobster,” Tibus said in a statement late Sunday. “It allows us to address several financial and operational challenges and emerge stronger and re-focused on our growth. The support we’ve received from our lenders and vendors will help ensure that we can complete the sale process quickly and efficiently while remaining focused on our employees and guests.”

Red Lobster was founded in 1968 and in 1970 was bought by General Mills. Five years later General Mills created a restaurant spinoff Darden Restaurants, which also housed sister chain Olive Garden.

Nearly two decades later, Darden sold Red Lobster to private equity firm Golden Gate Capital. Thai Union Group, a seafood supplier and one of the chain’s longtime vendors, bought a stake in Red Lobster in 2016. By 2020, Thai Union, members of Red Lobster management and investors using the alias Seafood Alliance bought out Golden Gate’s remaining stake in the chain.

Although Red Lobster survived the pandemic, its business has struggled since then. The chain’s traffic has tumbled about 30% since 2019, according to the bankruptcy filing.