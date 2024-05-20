David V. Zimmerman

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of David Vern Zimmerman, who peacefully departed from this world on May 16, 2024, in Wausau, WI. Born on June 23, 1953, in Milwaukee, WI, David leaves behind a legacy of love, laughter, and unforgettable memories.

David was a devoted husband to his beloved wife, Lori Zimmerman, whom he married on August 20, 1998, in Wausau. As the proud owner of Zimmerman Installations, David poured his heart and soul into his work, establishing a successful career in the flooring industry.

Though dedicated to his business, David found joy in many hobbies and interests. He had a passion for traveling and exploring new places, with visits to Canada standing out as cherished experiences. A lover of the great outdoors, David indulged in hunting turkey, deer and bear, as well as fishing in the tranquil waters. His leisure activities also included golfing and bowling, where he always enjoyed friendly competition and good times with friends.

A true sports enthusiast, David was a loyal supporter of the Green Bay Packers and Milwaukee Brewers, faithfully cheering on his favorite teams through victories and defeats. Known for his excellent culinary skills, David took pleasure in cooking delicious meals and organizing memorable parties for family and friends.

Notably, David had a playful side and a unique sense of humor, often finding joy in the little moments and spreading positivity wherever he went. Even in times of illness, his resilient spirit and happy-go-lucky attitude never wavered.

David’s favorite beverage, “Busch Latte,” was his comfort and companion in good times and bad. As we reflect on the life of this remarkable man, we remember his zest for life, his warmth, and his ability to make everyone around him feel at ease.

David is survived by his wife, Lori; daughter, Jasmine; siblings, Martin (MarDee), Carrie Moeser; nephew, Kyle; stepsons, Nick and Joe Modrzejewski; grandchildren, Reese and Jayden; and mother-in-law, Nancy McLay. Further survived by other relatives and friends.

Preceded in death by his parents LaVern and Gertrude Zimmerman.

Per David’s wishes, there will be a celebration of his life at a later date.

May his spirit live on in the memories we hold dear, and may we find solace in the knowledge that he rests in peace. David Vern Zimmerman will be deeply missed and forever remembered by all who had the privilege of knowing him.

David’s family would like to thank the Palliative Care and Aspirus ICU-Wausau, for all the attentive and wonderful care.

Donna J. Werner

Donna J. Werner, 81, of Stratford, passed away on Tuesday, May 14, 2024 at Marshfield Medical Center in Marshfield. She was born on October 27, 1942 in Marshfield, WI.

She married Neal Werner on June 30, 1962 at St. John Lutheran Church in the town of Wien. She and Neal resided in rural Edgar, Town of Wien for most of their lives. Donna then moved to Stratford after Neal’s passing.

Donna held various jobs throughout her lifetime, most recently at Marathon Cheese, where she worked until her retirement. She also ran the home farm with her husband while raising the children.

Donna instilled her love of reading to all of her children, which they all still enjoy today. She also loved to garden, was an avid bird watcher, and loved anything to do with animals, especially dogs. She always had plenty of treats to go around for the dogs, even if they were not hers.

Survivors include her six children, Kathy (Larry), Mike, Ken, Kris (Darrell) Belanger, James, and Amy (Rob) Anderson; seven grandchildren; and three sisters, Anne, Mary, and Deb. She was predeceased by her husband, Neal; parents; and brother, Pete “Bucky.”

A private family service will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com.

Franklin F. Powell III

Benjamin Franklin Powell III, born November 7, 1936 died on January 4, 2024 in Victor Harbor, Australia.

On April 30, 1960 Ben married Barbara Jensen. Together they spent a wonderful life until her death in April 2021.

Ben taught at NorthCentral Technical College for 36 years. His profession as a teacher of adults was a craft which brought him joy, but as soon as he was able he retired from the field of academics in pursuit of new learning, travel and play. A man of numerous hobbies most of which he pursued for his whole life brought him great enjoyment as well as a lifetime of “program”. A sampling of his most passionate pursuits and interests were: Farming; Rosarian; Road racing; Performing; Woodworking; Bike touring; Track and Field; Finnish Saunas; Politics; Lumber making; Black Angus Animal husbandry; Construction; Outdoor enthusiast; Sailing; Horseback riding; Walking the beach; Triathlons; Hiking; Apple Cider; Lists; Baseball Catch; Music of all genres (enthusiastically brass instrumental); Puzzles; Public speaking; Cross Country Skiing; Musical Theater; Maple harvesting & sugaring; Itinerant preaching; Watching sporting events (especially those of his children and grands); Gut Bucket; Singing and song leading; Making and pursuing a “clean plan”; any adventures with Barbara; his brothers; his children; and “The Grands”.

Ben is survived by his brothers: Glenn (Sue) Adelaide, Australia, Ken (Anne) South Hadley, MA, Roger (Consie) Ely, MN. Children: Dan (Heather) Powell Bellingham, WA, Andy (Joan) Powell Minnetonka, MN, Christy (Robb Stengl) Wausau, WI, Becky Powell Wausau, WI 8 “Grands”: Tyler (Kori) Powell, Mikkel (Jo) Powell, Elliot (Macy) Powell, Griffin Powell and (Marielle Close), Noah (Aila) Stengl, Ryker Powell, Benna Stengl and Gracia Powell. 7 “Greats”: Ray, Gunnar, Lyla, Norah, Asher, Sonny and Mara. As well as many wonderful friends.

A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday June 22nd at 11:30 AM at First Presbyterian Church Wausau, Wisconsin. A visitation will precede the service at 10:00AM in the church parlor. In lieu of memorials Ben’s stated request was to have each of you take your intended gift and spend it enjoying time with your family.

James A. Hart Jr.

James Arthur Hart Jr, age 77, passed away on May 11, 2024 at Aspirus Wausau Hospital with family surrounding him. He was born on October 8, 1946 in New York to James and Genevieve Hart.

They moved to Silver Bay, MN in 1957.

He graduated from Silver Bay High School in 1964 and then graduated from UMD in 1969 with a Bachelor of Science in History.

He married his wife Sharon on October 9, 1971 in Silver Bay, Minnesota.

James loved hunting, camping, fishing, woodworking and Nascar.

He is survived by wife Sharon, his son Derek and wife Erika of Schofield, Grandsons DJ of Wisconsin Rapids, Alex, Gabe and Robbie of Schofield. James is further survived by granddaughter Kayla and husband Matt Shrecengost of Antigo. As well as great-grandchildren Alexa, Lucus, and Iris of Antigo.

A Celebration of Life for James will be held on Saturday, May 18, 2024 with a Visitation from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. followed by a service at 11:00 a.m. at John J Buettgen Funeral Home.

Harlan D. Wolfe

Harlan Dale Wolfe, age 76 passed away peacefully on Tuesday, May 7, 2024, at Aspirus Wausau Hospital.

Harlan was born to Herbert and Berdine (Wiskow) Wolfe on November 12, 1947. he was the third of seven children.

Harlan enjoyed going on long walks and shopping for good deals. In his younger years, Harlan always had a hot rod car that he bought new. he loved crusing up and down Grand Avenue in Wausau with the other hot rods. Harlan also enjoyed riding motorcycles and spending time with family.

Harlan graduated from Wausau East High School and went on to work for Marathon Electric and other companies in Wausau.

Harlan was preceded in death by his parents, Herbert and Berdine, sister Beverly Cleveland, brother Dennis, sister-in-law Julie Wolfe and niece Brynn Hardel.

He is survived by sisters Lorraine (Bruce) Henkelman, Francis Howe, Susan Pickett, brother Donld Wolfe and many nieces and nephews.

Harlan will be missed by family and friends.

A Celebration of Life will be held on June 13, 2024, from 2:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. at the Big Kitchen, Marathon Park.

Mid Wisconsin Cremation Society is assisting family at this time. Online condolences may be expressed at MWCS.WS

John H. Stieber Sr.

John Henry Stieber Sr.

1936-2024

John H. Stieber Sr. of Kronenwetter, passed away on May 18th 2024, at Mount View Care Center in Wausau, leaving behind cherished family and friends.

John was born in Wausau, WI, to Otto and Laura (Murr) Stieber on June 15th 1936. At age 17, John enlisted in the United States Marine Corps, completing combat training on September 15th 1953 at Camp Lejeune, North Carolina. He went on to serve in the Korean War as a Private First Class in the 2nd Marine Division, being honorably discharged July 14th 1955. For his service, he had the privilege to participate in the Honor Flight to Washington D.C. on September 11th 2017 with his son Michael Stieber accompanying him as his guardian.

On June 29th 1957, John married the love of his life and soulmate, Janet Carol Novitzke. They were joined in matrimony for 67 wonderful years. They had the good fortune of having five devoted sons whom they considered a blessing to raise. John and Jan did everything together, deeply loved one another, unconditionally and complimented each other in every way. Saying John will be deeply missed by his wife, family, and all who knew him is an understatement.

John worked for Dubois Chemicals for 35 years and after retiring, started a Ginseng business with his sons Michael, James, and Gerald Stieber. With help from his brother Elroy Stieber, he built a house for him and his beloved wife. Their home became a fun-filled refuge, full of laugher and love, by being the epicenter for all significant family events and holidays.

John loved his sons and being a father to them. When they were growing up, he enjoyed taking them camping, teaching them how to shoot, fish, and hunt. John was incomparably proud of all of his sons. He never missed an opportunity to share a comical story involving one of his boys and their mischievous ways, even into their adulthoods. All five of his sons served in the military, continuing John’s legacy of service.

John adored being a grandpa to his grandchildren whom he had a special bond with. When they were little, he loved to give tractor rides, helped catch snakes in the ginseng gardens, make them his special cinnamon toast, used magic spoons in the hot chocolate he made for them, and tucked them in every night when they slept over. When his grandchildren grew older, he helped one get their driver’s license, visited them at their college dorm, nursed one back to health after a major car accident, changed flat tires, and explained to each one of them why they were unique. Every grandchild deserves a grandpa like John.

John loved to play poker, cribbage, and blackjack; fish at his favorite place, the Willow Flowage, hunt, and go camping. Above all, he loved spending time with his family, creating memories and stories that his loved ones will forever treasure.

John will be remembered for his calm, soft, and kind personality. His keen sense of humor which included the pranking of family and friends, especially his wife. John’s unique and contagious laugh will never be forgotten.

John is survived by his wife, Janet Stieber; sons, Michael (Mary) Stieber, James (Lori) Stieber, Gerald (Amy Roloff) Stieber, John Jr. (Riza) Stieber, and Edward (Mikko Dela Rosa) Stieber; grandchildren, Timothy (Kristine) Wood, Melissa (John) Prendota, Maria (Nic) Bisgrove, Misty (Kevin Jyringi) Stieber, Robert Stieber, Jason (Anna Dalton) Stieber, and Sara (Craig) Stieber-Amundson; great grandchildren, Natalie Fisher, Jack Bisgrove, Amirah Stieber, and Kai Jyringi; siblings, Sylvia Hintz, Theresa Wohlford, and Julie (Jack) Froom; best friend, Jack Martino; nephew, Gerald (Susan) Van Kollenburg, plus many other nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents and siblings, Loretta Hamilton, Elroy Stieber, Marian Van Kollenburg, Ralph Stieber, Vernetta Lang, and Joan Schmidt.

A Celebration of Life will be held Thursday, May 23rd 2024, at Mount Olive Church, 6205 Alderson Street, Weston WI. Visitation will start at 10:30 AM until the time of service at 11:00 AM, with a luncheon to follow.

There are no words to accurately describe how John will be immensely missed by his family and friends. He wanted his loved ones to remember him, not allow their grief to overcome them. We will honor John’s wishes by continuing to live our lives to the fullest and holding our fondest memories of him close to our hearts forever. “Never worry about something you can’t change.” John Stieber.

Mid Wisconsin Cremation Society is assisting family at this time. Online condolences may be expressed at MWCS.WS

Mary Gajewski

Mary Rose Gajewski passed away on Thursday, May 16, 2024 at Wausau Manor under the care of Interim Hospice. She was born October 1, 1938 to Josephine (Gutowski) and Louis Gajewski, and Mary was the eighth of twelve children.

Mary attended St. Michael’s grade school and graduated from Newman High School. She worked for G.T.E. in Wausau, Marshfield, and Dodgeville for over 20 years. Returning to Wausau, she worked as a caregiver for many years.

Mary enjoyed many crafts including sewing, knitting, and holiday crafts. She enjoyed making Halloween costumes for her nieces and nephews. When traveling, she often had nieces with her.

She is survived by her sister, Sister Lois Gajewski CSSF and her brothers, Dan (Shirley) Gajewski and Dave (Trudy) Gajewski, sisters-in-law, Carol Gajewski and Kay Gajewski.

She was preceded in death by her parents, siblings, Rita and Walter Walkowiak, Theresa Mozer, Sister M. Teresilda CSSF, Vicki and Wally Welsh, Louis and Joanne Gajewski, Jerome Gajewski, Joseph and Mary Kay Gajewski, and Bernard Gajewski, as well as several nieces and nephews.

The funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, May 25, 2024, at St. Michael Catholic Church, 611 Stark Street, Wausau, with Rev. Allan Slowiak presiding. Visitation will begin at 9:00 a.m. until the time of service at the church. Recitation of the Rosary will be at 10:00 a.m. Burial will take place at a later date in St. Joseph Cemetery, Wausau. Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com.

We would like to thank the staff at Wausau Manor and Interim Healthcare Hospice for their kind and wonderful care of Mary Rose.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to St. Michael Parish, St. Jude Hospital, St. Padre Pio, or a charity of your choice.

Richard A. Mueller

Richard Allen Mueller, a husband, father, brother, and friend, passed away on May 18, 2024, at the age of 77. Born on February 8, 1947, in Milwaukee, WI, Richard lived in Wausau, WI, where he resided with his loving wife Katherine Mueller. The couple tied the knot on November 28, 1970, in Milwaukee and just recently celebrated 53 years of marriage.

A man of many talents, Richard was a private pilot, a DJ, and a skilled television producer. His passion for racing, particularly at Road America, along with his love for cars, old movies, TV shows, and classic rock music, truly defined who he was.

Richard is survived by his wife Katherine, his daughter Elizabeth, and his brother Tom Mueller. Richard was preceded in death by his parents Richard and Margaret Mueller

His memory will forever linger in the hearts of those who knew him. Rest peacefully, Richard Allen Mueller.