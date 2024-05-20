WAUSAU – The Wausau Conservatory of Music has hired Susan Bender as its new executive director, effective June 1, the conservatory announced today.

Bender has served as professor of music at University of Wisconsin–Stevens Point for 21 years. Additionally, she will bring with her knowledge of program development and faculty artist recruitment, and she will help WCM continue its mission of providing exceptional music education and performances that enrich the lives of students, families and the community.

“The Wausau Conservatory of Music is a wonderful cultural asset in the community,” Bender said in a news release. “After the years I’ve spent as an educator preparing music teachers for the classroom, I’m looking forward to helping keep the conservatory’s studios filled with learning and making music.”