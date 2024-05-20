Wausau Pilot & Review

Today

Showers and possibly a thunderstorm before noon, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms between noon and 5pm. High near 69. South wind 7 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Tonight

A 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 7pm. Patchy fog after 10pm. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a low around 54. West northwest wind around 6 mph becoming light and variable in the evening.

Tuesday

A chance of showers, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 1pm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Patchy fog before 9am. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a high near 70. East southeast wind 6 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between three quarters and one inch possible.