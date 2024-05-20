Dear editor,

This year’s winners of the Great Northern Blues Society Scholarships are a wonderful group of musicians. This area is so very fortunate to have such talented students willing to share their gifts with their schools and with the whole community.

Newman High School winner, Adam Krasowski, plays alto saxophone. He loves jazz music. Adam has played in the Newman High School Jazz Band, participated in the WMTA and WSMA music festivals, and Wausau Community Theatre’s pit band for a musical. Adam has studied jazz saxophone with John Griener. He plans to audition for the UW-Madison Jazz Ensembles this fall.

Wausau East High School winner, Fernando Simon, plays guitar. Fernando has taken lessons at the Wausau Conservatory of Music. He has played often at the Whitewater Music Hall’s Blues Hang. He has played in the Wausau East Symphonic Band, Wind Ensemble, Jazz Bands and many area jazz fests. He plans to study music education and jazz studies at the UW-Stevens Point.

Wausau West High School winner, Jessa Nelson, plans to study music education at UWSP. She has been active in Wausau West Concert Chorale, Master Singers, Concert Band and the John Muir Rock band. Jessa was in the ensemble of CWETA’s “Beauty and the Beast” and is active in the Wausau West Drama Club. She has taken voice lessons at the Wausau Conservatory of Music.

D. C. Everest High School winner, Kyle Johnson, plans to attend UW-Madison to major in music performance on the drum set. He has played with the CWETA Marching Band, the D.C. Everest Theater program, the D.C. Everest concert and jazz bands. and the UWSP at Wausau location community band. Kyle was part of the Wisconsin Ambassadors of Music that traveled to Europe.

Jean White, Great Northern Blues Society

