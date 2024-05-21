Wausau Pilot & Review

MARSHFIELD – D.C. Everest’s Jenna Baumann scored three times in the final 17 minutes to lead the Evergreens to a 3-1 victory over Marshfield in a Wisconsin Valley Conference girls soccer game Monday at Heiting Community Stadium.

Lauryn Katzenberger headed in a free kick from Abby Ongna to give Marshfield a 1-0 lead at the 27:06 mark.

The Tigers’ lead held until 23:24 into the second half when D.C. Everest found its offense and Baumann, the Evergreens’ all-time leading scorer, got hot.

Baumann scored three times in a span of 13 minutes to push D.C. Everest (14-2-2, 7-0-1 WVC) to the victory and no worse than a share of the conference title.

D.C. Everest will finish its conference schedule at Wausau West, and with a win or tie will win the outright WVC championship.