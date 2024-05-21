Wausau Pilot & Review

RHINELANDER – Six of the seven entries for D.C. Everest advanced to sectionals at the WIAA Division 1 boys tennis subsectional on Monday at Rhinelander High School.

Those reaching the semifinals in the No. 1 singles and No. 1 doubles flights, and those making it to the championship round in all other flights will compete at a D-1 sectional at the Menard Tennis Center in Eau Claire on Wednesday.

Ted Kitchell earned a bye into the semifinals at No. 1 singles, while Calvin Gasall (No. 2 singles) and Marcus Heineck (No. 4 singles) reached the finals in their flights to also advance for the Evergreens.

All three of D.C. Everest’s doubles teams – Adam Swendlund-Jonah Vesper at No. 1, Max Hoffman-Gavin Burress at No. 2 and Hayden Gorski-Tim Waller at No. 3 – also advanced with straight-set wins.

Wausau East had one player make it to sectionals as Theodore Schlindwein won his first match at No. 1 singles, defeating Aiden Chavez of Wisconsin Rapids 6-0, 6-0.

All of Wausau West’s players were eliminated.

Click here for complete results, courtesy of the WIAA.