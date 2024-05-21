D.C. Everest’s Megan Zemke cruised to the 100-meter hurdles title at the WIAA Division 1

WESTON – D.C. Everest’s Megan Zemke was a triple-winner, Blake Postler swept the boys hurdles titles and Jordan Ukpong won both boys throwing events at a WIAA Division 1 Track & Field Regional on Monday at Stiehm Stadium.

Zemke won the girls 100-meter hurdles in 15.10 seconds, the 300 hurdles in 45.99, and the long jump with a leap of 17 feet, 6 inches, while Postler took first in both the boys 100 hurdles (14.71) and 300 hurdles (39.44), and Ukpong won the shot put (54-2 ½) and discus (167-2) to earn spots in Thursday’s D-1 sectional at Hudson.

The top four finishes in each event qualify for Thursday’s sectional meet at Hudson. The top three in each event there will compete at the 2024 WIAA State Track & Field Championships at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse on May 31-June 1.

Other regional champions for D.C. Everest were the boys 800-meter relay team of Jaiden Easter, Adam McKaig, Isaiah Floyd and Samuel Dassow (1:32.76), Xavier Edwards in the boys triple jump (45-4¼), Sophie Plansky in the girls 100 (13.36) and Sara Mlodik in the girls 1,600 (5:21.96).

Earning regional titles for Wausau West were the boys 400 relay team of Jackson Ngo, Carter Amerson, Bennett Matteson and Marcus MacDonald (43.22), Amerson in the 200 (22.80), the girls 800 relay team of Kate Loveland, Laiana Oldenburg-Marsh, Maddie Hahn and Maci Heise (1:45.50) and the girls 400 relay team of Oldenburg-Marsh, Abby Berens, Loveland and Heise (49.71).

Lily Clifford grabbed Wausau East’s lone regional title as she won the girls shot put with a toss of 39-3½.

The remainder of the sectional qualifiers from D.C. Everest, Wausau West and Wausau East

Boys

High jump: 3. Kayden English (DC) 5-6.

Long jump: 3. Jospeh Nkoranyi (WE) 20-10½; 4. Carter Amerson (WW) 20-10½.

Discus: 2. Marcus Gruszynski (WE) 150-1; 4. Donavin Kracium (DC) 143-6.

Triple jump: 2. Silas Weber (DC) 43-1; 4. Vander Truax (DC) 40-9¼.

Shot put: 4. Will McCorrison (WW) 51-2½.

Pole vault: 3. Thomas Lowe (WE) 12-0.

110 hurdles: 2. Mason Meyer (WE) 14.74; 4. Cademon Anderson (DC) 16.05.

300 hurdles: 3. Meyer (WE) 40.29; 4. Anderson (DC) 41.95.

100: 2. Amerson (WW) 11.07; 3. Jackson Ngo (WW) 11.16.

400: 4. Malachi Watson (DC) 53.84.

800: 3. Evan Fuchs (DC) 2:00.10.

3,200: 4. Josh Neilitz (WW) 9:36.27.

400 relay: 3. Wausau East (Kayden Meverden, Brady Prihoda, Isaac Rozwadowski, Ralph Pegues) 44.25; 4. D.C. Everest (Thor Fowler, Adam McKaig, Isaiah Floyd, Samuel Dassow) 44.33.

1,600 relay: 3. Wausau East (Edmond Woods, Quinn Barber, Charlie Cygan, Kaedyn Kelly) 3:36.12.

3,200 relay: 2. D.C. Everest (Tate Minnihan, Evan Fuchs, Adam Gage, Damen Schultz) 8:21.99.

Girls

Discus: 2. Ava Whitmore (DC) 117-7; 4. Alianna Totzke (WW) 115-8.

Triple jump: 4. Abigail Kraege (DC) 33-4.

Shot put: 2. Lepri Wade (DC) 37-4½; 4. Emily Jahns (WW) 35-7½.

Long jump: 2. Abby Berens (WW) 17-1/2.

Pole vault: 3. Audrie Schmitt (WE) 10-0; 4. Madisen Wolff (WE) 9-3.

100 hurdles: 2. Elaina Kamke (DC) 15.72; 4. Morgan Barth (WW) 17.28.

300 hurdles: 2. Heise (WW) 47.94; 4. Caitlin Aschbrenner (WW) 50.82.

100: 3. Adrianna Ward (DC) 13.44.

200: 3. Wolff (WE) 28.00.

3,200: 2. Leah Ottosen (WW) 12:18.18.

400 relay: 3. Wausau East (Aubrey Cronce, Allyson Siikarla, Hailey Bass, Wolff) 51.49; 4. D.C. Everest (Young, Kamke, Ward, Zimmermann) 51.52.

800 relay: 3. D.C. Everest (Addie Young, Sophie Plansky, Lilly Peterson, Neah Zimmermann) 1:49.45.

1,600 relay: 4. D.C. Everest (Zimmermann, Peterson, Ella Budleski, Zemke) 4:13.10.

3,200 relay: 2. Wausau West (Celia Sinz, Zoe Hoff, Elexa Marciniak, Madi Phelps) 9:59.67; 4. Wausau East (Lily Hoenisch, Elliana Graham, McKaea Taylor, Schmitt) 10:15.12.

WIAA Division 1 Track & Field Regional

May 20, at Stiehm Stadium, D.C. Everest

Boys

Team scores: 1. Stevens Point 201; 2. D.C. Everest 134; 3. Wausau East 84; 4. Wausau West 80; 5. Shawano 71; 6. Marshfield 63; 7. Wisconsin Rapids 47; 8. Merrill 12.

Girls

Team scores: 1. Stevens Point 137; 2. D.C. Everest 131; 3. Marshfield 128; 4. Wausau West 109.25; 5. Shawano 101; 6. Wausau East 50.5; 7. Wisconsin Rapids 24.25; 8. Merrill 20.

