WESTON – On May 29, D.C. Everest Senior High School will host its class of 2024 graduation ceremony. Following is a list of awards that will be recognized during the graduation ceremony.

Laude Honors

??The Laude System provides incentive for students to challenge themselves to participate in high-level curricula and better prepare themselves for post-secondary educational opportunities. It uses a point-based system to recognize students who complete high-level coursework in grades 9 through 12. To be considered for a Laude award, a student must first have a cumulative GPA of 3.5 or higher.

Cum Laude — Honor Distinction (15-24 points)

Nicholas Auner

Madalyn Bates

Charles Biolo Thompson

Julia Borchardt

Nya Calhoun

Andrew Cotter

Adelaide Cveykus

Isak Danke

Katrina Duran

Colin Ebersold

Adam Gage

Sarah Klug

Kelsey Kodl

Caitlyn Kressel

Jasper Lang

Shouanang Lee

Ava Luedtke

Nevaeh Mathwich

Lindsey Moses

Mariah Nordhaus

Melissa Patten

Hailey Piskula

Alexis Resch

Lucas Rickert

Bryce Sabatke

Wameng Thao

Joseph Vang

Kalia Vang

Evelyn Weden

Emily Weitz

Shelby Wrigley

Rebecca Xiong

Davien Yang

Braden Zoromski

Magna Cum Laude — Great Honor Distinction (25-34 points)

Samuel Arrowood

Jenna Baumann

Evan Bloemers

Gavin Burress

Lola Carter

Brooklyn Donat

Kaylee Dunow

Kyrstan Geer

Kaylynn Gernand

Drake Guthrie

Elizabeth Harmon

Max Hoffman

Charlotte Hornung

Lilliana Jessen

Makenna Kampmann

Kylie Koch

Ruby Kowal

Madison Sazama

Aryelle Schmirler

Owen Soehl

Emily Stumpner

Alec Tessmer

Austin Thoune

Jorden Ukpong

Danny Vang

Jonah Vesper

Emily Winnie

Dakota Witucki

Alexyss Yang

Elina Yang

Megan Zemke

Summa Cum Laude — Highest Honor Distinction (35+ points)

Ariana Brigham

Nicholas Close

James Dadabo

Gwenivere Daniels

Andrue Dettman

Madelyn DuBore

Sean Fleming

Aidan Gavrila

Gabriel Golbach

Hayden Gorski

Kyleigh Grahn

Allayna Heil

Lynsey Imlach

David Isham

Grace Jelen

Anson Jiang

Claire Johnson

Ava Kumar

Sara Mlodik

Hannah Moua

Megan Nguyen

Wesley Palmer

Evan Peak

Owen Prunuske

Ava Schoenrock

Emma Schueller

Lyn Sepersky

Nicholas Sloan

Morgan Stenstrom

Adam Swedlund

Marisol Swenson

Tommy Yothsackda

Valedictorians and Salutatorians

Valedictorian students have the highest cumulative 9 – 12 grade point average of their graduating class. Salutatorian students have the second highest cumulative 9 – 12 grade point average of their graduating class.

Class of 2024 Valedictorians

James Dadabo

David Isham

Caitlyn Kressel

Sara Mlodik

Lindsey Moses

Class of 2024 Salutatorians

Aidan Gavrila

Zongshia Lo

Global Scholars

Wisconsin’s Global Scholars Program is designed to improve global learning across the curriculum in an effort to prepare all students to be workforce-, world-, and life-ready with global competence.

Nicholas Close

Lindsey Moses

Lydia Nowinsky

Emma Schueller

Angela Xiong

Honoring Excellence in Education Recipients

An extreme high honor is given to the top graduating seniors from area high schools. Each one receives an in-state college scholarship and attends a prestigious banquet where they each invite an honored educator who they feel has helped them attain their educational success.

James Dadabo (honored educator: Mrs. Anne Marie Jagodzinski)

David Isham (honored educator: Mr. Brad Seeley)

Caitlyn Kressel (honored educator: Mrs. Yolanda Lloyd)

Sara Mlodik (honored educator: Mr. Scott Jirik)