WESTON – On May 29, D.C. Everest Senior High School will host its class of 2024 graduation ceremony. Following is a list of awards that will be recognized during the graduation ceremony.
Laude Honors
??The Laude System provides incentive for students to challenge themselves to participate in high-level curricula and better prepare themselves for post-secondary educational opportunities. It uses a point-based system to recognize students who complete high-level coursework in grades 9 through 12. To be considered for a Laude award, a student must first have a cumulative GPA of 3.5 or higher.
Cum Laude — Honor Distinction (15-24 points)
Nicholas Auner
Madalyn Bates
Charles Biolo Thompson
Julia Borchardt
Nya Calhoun
Andrew Cotter
Adelaide Cveykus
Isak Danke
Katrina Duran
Colin Ebersold
Adam Gage
Sarah Klug
Kelsey Kodl
Caitlyn Kressel
Jasper Lang
Shouanang Lee
Ava Luedtke
Nevaeh Mathwich
Lindsey Moses
Mariah Nordhaus
Melissa Patten
Hailey Piskula
Alexis Resch
Lucas Rickert
Bryce Sabatke
Wameng Thao
Joseph Vang
Kalia Vang
Evelyn Weden
Emily Weitz
Shelby Wrigley
Rebecca Xiong
Davien Yang
Braden Zoromski
Magna Cum Laude — Great Honor Distinction (25-34 points)
Samuel Arrowood
Jenna Baumann
Evan Bloemers
Gavin Burress
Lola Carter
Brooklyn Donat
Kaylee Dunow
Kyrstan Geer
Kaylynn Gernand
Drake Guthrie
Elizabeth Harmon
Max Hoffman
Charlotte Hornung
Lilliana Jessen
Makenna Kampmann
Kylie Koch
Ruby Kowal
Madison Sazama
Aryelle Schmirler
Owen Soehl
Emily Stumpner
Alec Tessmer
Austin Thoune
Jorden Ukpong
Danny Vang
Jonah Vesper
Emily Winnie
Dakota Witucki
Alexyss Yang
Elina Yang
Megan Zemke
Summa Cum Laude — Highest Honor Distinction (35+ points)
Ariana Brigham
Nicholas Close
James Dadabo
Gwenivere Daniels
Andrue Dettman
Madelyn DuBore
Sean Fleming
Aidan Gavrila
Gabriel Golbach
Hayden Gorski
Kyleigh Grahn
Allayna Heil
Lynsey Imlach
David Isham
Grace Jelen
Anson Jiang
Claire Johnson
Ava Kumar
Sara Mlodik
Hannah Moua
Megan Nguyen
Wesley Palmer
Evan Peak
Owen Prunuske
Ava Schoenrock
Emma Schueller
Lyn Sepersky
Nicholas Sloan
Morgan Stenstrom
Adam Swedlund
Marisol Swenson
Tommy Yothsackda
Valedictorians and Salutatorians
Valedictorian students have the highest cumulative 9 – 12 grade point average of their graduating class. Salutatorian students have the second highest cumulative 9 – 12 grade point average of their graduating class.
Class of 2024 Valedictorians
James Dadabo
David Isham
Caitlyn Kressel
Sara Mlodik
Lindsey Moses
Class of 2024 Salutatorians
Aidan Gavrila
Zongshia Lo
Global Scholars
Wisconsin’s Global Scholars Program is designed to improve global learning across the curriculum in an effort to prepare all students to be workforce-, world-, and life-ready with global competence.
Nicholas Close
Lindsey Moses
Lydia Nowinsky
Emma Schueller
Angela Xiong
Honoring Excellence in Education Recipients
An extreme high honor is given to the top graduating seniors from area high schools. Each one receives an in-state college scholarship and attends a prestigious banquet where they each invite an honored educator who they feel has helped them attain their educational success.
James Dadabo (honored educator: Mrs. Anne Marie Jagodzinski)
David Isham (honored educator: Mr. Brad Seeley)
Caitlyn Kressel (honored educator: Mrs. Yolanda Lloyd)
Sara Mlodik (honored educator: Mr. Scott Jirik)