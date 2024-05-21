Wausau Pilot & Review

MARATHON – Newman Catholic had five athletes qualify for sectionals in nine individual events, in addition to two relay teams, after earning top-four finishes at a WIAA Division 3 Track & Field Regional at Marathon High School on Monday.

Evie Bates, Mel Severson and Nolyn Lindner won regional titles for the Cardinals.

Bates won the girls high jump with a leap of 4 feet, 11 inches, and the girls 300-meter hurdles in 50.12 seconds, Severson took first in the girls 400 in 1:00.21, and Lindner won the boys 400 in 50.56 seconds.

The top four finishes in each event qualify for Thursday’s sectional meet at Rosholt. The top four in each event there will compete at the 2024 WIAA State Track & Field Championships at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse on May 31-June 1.

Lindner also placed second in the boys 800 (2:05.40), and teamed with Griffin Puent, Noah Martin and Quincy Pfender to finish fourth in 1,600 relay (3:36.81) to qualify for the sectional meet.

Severson also made it to sectionals in the long jump (second, 16-2), 200 (third, 27.06), and with Bates, Addison Puent and Aubrey Puent in the girls 1,600 relay (second, 4:18.27).

Other sectional qualifiers for the Cardinals were Tomi Odeyemi in the discus (fourth, 98-11) and Brecklyn Lindner in the triple jump (fourth, 32-5½).

WIAA Division 3 Track & Field Regional

May 20, at Marathon High School

Girls

Team scores: 1. Stratford 112; 2. Marathon 108.5; 3. Wausau Newman Catholic 82; 4. Loyal 76; 5. Edgar 75; 6. Auburndale 70; 7. Neillsville 62.5; 8. Marshfield Columbus Catholic 28; 9. Northland Lutheran 27; 10. Spencer 25; 11. Granton 12; 12. Greenwood 5.

Boys

Team scores: 1. Stratford 177; 2. Marathon 131; 3. Edgar 86; 4. Neillsville 71.5; 5. Marshfield Columbus Catholic 67.5; 6. Auburndale 65; 7. Wausau Newman Catholic 48; 8. Loyal 31; 9. Spencer 17; 10. Northland Lutheran 5.

Click here for complete results, courtesy of the WIAA