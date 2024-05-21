Wausau Pilot & Review

Today

Showers and thunderstorms before 2pm, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm between 2pm and 4pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 4pm. Areas of dense fog before 10am. High near 70. Southeast wind 6 to 11 mph increasing to 12 to 17 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Tonight

Showers and thunderstorms before 4am, then a chance of showers. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Patchy fog between 9pm and 10pm. Low around 53. East southeast wind 17 to 21 mph becoming southwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 32 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between 1 and 2 inches possible.

Wednesday

A slight chance of showers before 7am, then a slight chance of showers after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 68. Breezy, with a west wind 20 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 33 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.