Wausau Pilot & Review

Strong thunderstorms with heavy rain will push through the Wausau and Marathon County area Tuesday afternoon, along with several surrounding counties.

The National Weather Service is tracking a cluster of showers and storms across central Wisconsin from Wausau to near Westfield. Movement is northeast.

Expect 30 mph wind gusts of up to 30 mph and locally heavy rainfall. Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow unsecured objects away. If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Since torrential rainfall is part of the storm, localized floodnig is possible. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.

The NWS also cautioned a possibility of tornadoes in the area through Wednesday afternoon.