WAUSAU – Each month the Marathon County Public Library will offer story times for children and their parents at many of its locations. These interactive story times are intended to introduce children to literature and reading through storytelling, songs, games, puppets and fingerplays. Some even include extra activities and craft making, too.

The following story times will be held at the locations listed below:

Wausau (300 N. First St., Wausau)



Family Story Time

Bring your entire family to story time. Children ages 6 and younger and their parents and guardians are welcome to this 30-minute program. Enjoy learning with all of your children through stories, songs and other literature-based activities.

Thursday, June 6, 10–10:30 a.m.

Tuesday, June 13, 10–10:30 a.m.

Thursday, June 27, 10–10:30 a.m.

Staff from Children’s Wisconsin will read a story, share music and lead children through a craft project. They’ll also be available to speak with parents and caregivers about parenting and developmental questions, and recommend community services that the adults might not know about.

Wednesday, June 5, 9:30-10:30 a.m.

Wednesday, June 12, 9:30-10:30 a.m.

Wednesday, June 19, 9:30-10:30 a.m.

Wednesday, June 26, 9:30-10:30 a.m.

Gardening Story Time

Kids ages 6 and younger and their families are invited to the library for a special story time all about flowers and gardening.

After we’ve shared stories and songs, members of the Marathon County master gardeners will show kids how to plant flowers that they can take home.

Thursday, June 20, 10 a.m. – noon

Special Locations

Family Story Time at Rib Mountain State Park

Join us for a special story time at Rib Mountain State Park during the Free Fun Weekend. We’ll host two story times at 10 a.m. and 11 a.m. (featuring the same stories during both sessions) in the park’s amphitheater. Free entry into the park all weekend, and families are invited to come early or stay after to explore the park. For more info, call 715-261-7220.

Saturday, June 3, 10-10:30 a.m.

Saturday, June 3, 11-11:30 a.m.

Story Time in the Park

Join MCPL this summer around the city of Wausau’s parks for outdoor story times. We will read books, sing songs, and even get the parachute out. We will be in shaded areas of the parks near the playground equipment – look for a MCPL yard sign and our parachute – and we will meet every other Monday at a different park. For more info, call 715-261-7220.

Monday, June 17, 10–10:30 a.m. @ Oak Island Park (Wausau)

Athens Branch (221 Caroline St., Athens)

Children ages 6 and younger and their parents and caregivers are invited to join us during the summer months on the first and third Monday of the month. During this 30-minute program, we will read books together, sing some songs, learn the ABCs, and have an alphabet coloring page available afterward.

Monday, June 3, 10:30–11 a.m.

Monday, June 17, 10:30–11 a.m.

Adventures in the Park

Join your Athens Branch staff for adventures in the Athens Park. We will start with a family story time at 10:30 a.m., followed by crafts and a scavenger hunt within and around the park. Any young ones who return the completed scavenger hunt bags to the library will also receive a prize.

Monday, June 24, 10:30–11:30 a.m. @ Athens Park (Athens)

Edgar Branch (224 S. Third Ave., Edgar)

Children ages 6 and younger and their parents and caregivers are invited to join us on the first and third Tuesday of the month at our Edgar Branch for Family Story Time. Enjoy learning with all of your children through stories, songs and other literature-based activities during this 30-minute program.

Tuesday, June 4, 11–11:30 a.m.

Tuesday, June 18, 11–11:30 a.m.

Hatley Branch (435 Curtis Ave., Hatley)

Bring your entire family to enjoy fresh air and fun books at outdoor story time. Children ages 6 and younger and their parents/guardians are welcome to this 30-minute program on the second and fourth Tuesday of the month. Enjoy learning with all of your children through stories, songs and other literature-based activities. If the weather doesn’t cooperate, we’ll move indoors.

Tuesday, June 11, 10:30–11 a.m.

Marathon City Branch (515 Washington St., Marathon City)

Children ages 6 and younger and their families and caregivers are invited to this special camping-themed story time. We will read stories, sing songs, get up and move and make a few crafts. Call the Marathon City Branch at 715-443-2775 for more information.

Thursday, June 6, 10:30-11:30 a.m.

Family Story Time

Children ages 6 and younger and their parents and caregivers are invited to join us in Marathon City for story time each Thursday over the summer. We will read books, sing songs, and more during our 30-45 minutes together.

Thursday, June 20, 10:30–11 a.m.

Thursday, June 27, 10:30–11 a.m.

Mosinee Branch (123 Main St., Mosinee)

This program will have all the usual story time features like books, songs and rhymes, but with the addition of some easy yoga and breathing exercises. Kids will be able to learn a new form of exercise and healthy ways to calm themselves down all while enjoying books. Each story time will also include a craft, with all supplies provided.

Wednesday, June 26, 11 a.m. – noon

Rothschild Branch (211 Grand Ave., Rothschild)

Bring your entire family to story time. Children ages 6 and younger and parents/guardians are welcome to this 30-minute program, held on the second and fourth Tuesday of the month. Enjoy learning with all of your children through stories, songs and other literature-based activities.

Tuesday, June 4, 10:30-11 a.m.

Gardening Story Time

Kids ages 6 and younger and their families are invited to the library for a special story time all about flowers and gardening.

After we’ve shared stories and songs, members of the Marathon County master gardeners will show kids how to plant flowers that they can take home.

Tuesday, June 18, 10:30-11 a.m.

Stratford Branch (213201 Scholar St., Stratford)

We’ll get started with a busy summer schedule by enjoying some fun books, games and activities together. What better way to do that than having fun outside. We’ll move inside if the weather doesn’t cooperate on this day. Call the Stratford Branch at 715-687-4420 for more information.

Thursday, June 12, 10:30-11:30 a.m.

Play and Learn: Leap Frog, Leap!

Staff from Children’s Wisconsin will lead a program during which children will use their fine motor skills to make some froggy art and their motor skills to act like frogs. They’ll also be available to speak with parents and caregivers about parenting and developmental questions, and recommend community services that the adults might not know about.

Monday, June 24, 10:30-11:30 a.m.

All story times are free and open to the public, with no registration required. For more information, call your local library location or visit https://www.mcpl.us/services/childrens/story-times.



