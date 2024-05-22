Damakant Jayshi

At least nine students will graduate this week from Wausau’s Enrich, Excel, Achieve Learning Academy, as proposed staff cuts continue raising alarm bells for students, parents and staff.

A graduation ceremony is scheduled for the EEA students at the Wausau East High School Auditorium at 6 p.m. on Thursday. Wausau East houses the EEA.

Based on accounts shared by students, parents and teachers at a Wausau School Board meeting last week, students have thrived at the non-traditional secondary school. Some complete their coursework earlier than their peers at the traditional schools in the district. The current student enrollment is 12 middle school and 32 high school students with a capacity 80 students.

The EEA core curriculum is taught through an online platform, Apex Learning. Students work on their core content classes in Apex. Before they can take a quiz or move on further, staff grade their work, check for understanding, give feedback, redirect students for further learning, and provide one-on-one support if students are struggling to grasp the content, all to ensure students understand the material before they move on.

“We’re a mastery school, so students can’t move on to the next lesson until they demonstrate they can pass with an 80%,” a teacher at EEA told Wausau Pilot & Review.

When a student completes a course, the succeeding course can be assigned immediately, thus allowing motivated and self-disciplined students to complete more courses – and earn more credit – in a year than is typical, the teacher said. While learning is online, all quizzes, tests, or exams have to be taken at school to ensure fairness, she added. When a student completes an Apex class at EEA, they have completed every assignment in the course because if they’re absent for a day, they pick up where they left off when they return.

By contrast in a traditional school, students are enrolled in a course for a semester or a year and their speed of progression through the course is dependent upon the teacher’s timeline and the school’s academic calendar.

According to the figures provided by EEA Principal Shannon Young, 20 students graduated in 2023, at least 25% of whom were early graduates. In 2022, the number was 14, with two early grads.

“Early means they finished at least a semester, if not a full year ahead of schedule,” she said.

Wausau School District administration has proposed reducing two of the three advisors at EEA, moving them elsewhere in the district to address a growing budget deficit. School board officials vowed to work with EEA administrators to find a solution.

Why EEA?

The reasons students choose to attend EEA vary, though many say the school can be a better fit than traditional models for some.

One EEA teacher said that some students seek a smaller environment, some have been bullied at the school from which they came, some have anxiety and larger settings are difficult for them, and some struggle with transitioning from classroom to classroom throughout the day. Moreover, some have chronic illnesses who enroll at EEA due to the individualized nature of the curriculum, some have lost a parent or a family member and struggle with grief, and some are those who have recently moved to the community and transitioning mid-year at the secondary level can be difficult for teens.

But there are also those who are simply exceptional students who perform better in this type of educational environment.

“Some students are very motivated and want to finish their high school coursework early,” the teacher said. “The individualized nature of our curriculum allows them to start a class immediately after finishing the prior one rather than waiting for a full semester to end as in the traditional models.”

Despite many students doing well and thriving, there is a perception in some quarters that EEA is only for students who struggle. One EEA official, while requesting the Wausau School Board last week not to endorse proposed staff cuts, said many in the community are unaware that this alternative is available.

“EEA is an individualized learning environment for kids who didn’t find their fit in the traditional setting,” Young told Wausau Pilot & Review. “Students seek out the smaller in-person environment for a variety of reasons, and “not always because they were struggling. Sometimes they are just looking for a better fit.”