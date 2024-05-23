This week’s featured cocktail pays homage to America’s heroes as we head into Memorial Day weekend. This is an original recipe from The Palms Supper Club, and was created by Penny Borchardt.

Cocktail of the Week: America the Beautiful

2 1/2 oz. Citron Vodka

1/2 oz. Blue Curacao

3 oz. Sprite or 7Up

Dash or two of grenadine

Whipped cream and mint, for garnish

Measure all but the Sprite into a shaker to combine, then pour into a wine glass filled with ice. Pour a bit of grenadine into the bottom of the glass, add the remaining liquids and top with the Sprite. Squirt a dab of whipped cream on top, garnish with mint and serve.

For this and many other delicious cocktails, visit Penny at The Palms Supper Club, 5912 Hwy. 51, Schofield.