WESTON – Addison Kluck tossed a five-inning no-hitter and Dakota Witucki had four hits, including a home run, and drove in four as the D.C. Everest softball team defeated Eau Claire Memorial 14-0 in a WIAA Division 1 regional semifinal Wednesday at D.C. Everest High School.

The Evergreens poured on six runs in the first inning and Witucki smacked a two-run homer in a three-run third as they took control from the start.

Kluck struck out 13 of the 16 batters she faced, giving up one walk, to earn the victory.

Sydney Spear added three hits and three RBI for the Evergreens.

No. 3 seed D.C. Everest (19-6) will host No. 11 Marshfield (13-14) in a D-1 regional final Thursday at D.C. Everest High School at 5 p.m. Marshfield upset No. 6 Hudson 6-0 on the road Wednesday.

Evergreens 14, Old Abes 0

Eau Claire Memorial 000 00 – 0 0 3

D.C. Everest 630 5x – 14 14 0

WP: Addison Kluck. LP: Mackenna Dohms.

SO: Dohms (1 1/3 inn.) 1, No. 7 (name not provided) (2 2/3 inn.) 1; Kluck 13. BB: Dohms 4, No. 7 4; Kluck 1.

Top hitters: DC, Aubrey Klatt 2B, 2 runs; Caitlyn Kressel 2×4, 2B, run; Brooke Brown 2 runs; Sydney Spear 3×3, 3B, 3 RBI; Taylor Freidel 2×3, RBI; Dakota Witucki 4×4, HR, 3 runs, 4 RBI; Mara Meverden 2 runs, 2 RBI.

Records: Eau Claire Memorial 3-19; D.C. Everest 19-6.