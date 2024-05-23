Wausau Pilot & Review

EAU CLAIRE – D.C. Everest’s No. 1 singles player Ted Kitchell earned an automatic spot at next week’s WIAA State Individual Boys Tennis Tournament in Madison by winning his first match at a Division 1 sectional Wednesday at the Menard YMCA Tennis Center.

Kitchell (18-2) defeated Logan Carroll of Eau Claire North 6-4, 6-0, to qualify for the state tournament, which will be held at the Nielsen Tennis Stadium in Madison on May 30-June 1. Kitchell lost his semifinal match before beating Gavin Sorenson of Eau Claire Memorial in the third-place match, 6-1, 6-2.

Menomonie won the team title, which combines points from the subsectional and sectional meets, and advance to the WIAA State Team Boys Tennis Tournament on June 7-8 at Nielsen Tennis Stadium in Madison. D.C. Everest placed third in the team standings.

The top four finishers in No. 1 singles and No. 1 doubles, and the winner of the No. 2 singles and No. 2 doubles flights qualify for the individual state tournament. Additional qualifiers will be announced Thursday.

Calvin Gasall (No. 2 singles) and Marcus Heineck (No. 4 singles) each finished third for D.C. Everest, while the No. 1 doubles team of Adam Swedlund-Jonah Vesper, the No. 2 doubles team of Max Hoffman-Gavin Burress and the No. 3 doubles team of Hayden Gorski-Tim Waller all lost their first-round matches.

Wausau East’s lone sectional qualifier, Theodore Schlindwein, lost his first No. 1 singles match to Sorensen of Eau Claire Memorial 6-3, 6-3, and was eliminated.

