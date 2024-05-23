Wausau Pilot & Review

Today

A 20 percent chance of showers after 4pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 75. West southwest wind 6 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph.

Tonight

Mostly clear, with a low around 51. Calm wind becoming east southeast around 6 mph after midnight.

Friday

A chance of showers, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 1pm. High near 68. East southeast wind 9 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.