Editor’s note: This regular feature shares the stories of locally-owned and operated businesses and organizations in the Wausau area, highlighting the products and services they offer and the ways they contribute to the metro area’s unique flavor. Learn how to feature your business by emailing [email protected].

Today, we shine a spotlight on The Local, now with a third location that features regionally handcrafted wares that embody the Wisconsin experience.





The first location, at 420 N. Third St., opened in downtown Wausau in July 2017 and attracted an enthusiastic response from both makers and customers seeking products that are anything but mass-produced. A year and a half later The Local expanded, opening a sister shop at 3806 Schofield Ave. in Weston. Now, The Local is opening a new northwoods location at 103 E. Wall St. in Eagle River. This is a must-stop for anyone visiting northern Wisconsin, with high quality merchandise from dozens of makers and an ever-changing variety of selections to choose from. The grand opening for the Eagle River location is Saturday, May 25.

Alison Magnuson, who owns The Local alongside Bryan Magnuson, said her team of incredible employees share a common goal and a passion for sharing makers’ products and stories, while bringing the best of what Wisconsin and the Midwest have to offer to their stores.

“We are truly passionate about sharing the small businesses products we carry in our shops and their stories with all of you, and are eager to continue to bring you the best of what Wisconsin and the Midwest has to offer,” Alison said.

And in the midst of it all, The Local aims to inspire and encourage all to follow their biggest and craziest dreams and know, without a doubt, that you can do anything you set your mind to.

Alison said she is grateful for the support she’s received throughout this incredible journey.

“We want to say a huge thank you to all who have supported us throughout these past seven years,” she said. “All the love that we have received does not go unnoticed and has carried us to where we are today. We are honored to be a part of such an amazing community.”

Hear what Alison Magnuson has to say about inspiration behind her venture – and what to expect when you walk through the door.

Q: Give us some examples of what patrons will find in your stores.

A: We like to say we have a little bit of everything, created with a whole lot of love. You can find apparel, home goods, bath and body, kids goods, houseplants and everything in between. Many of our products are Wisconsin themed, creating homage to where you can find our shops and where we call home.

From Their Homes to Yours, is the governing principle of The Local. Everything in our shop has been dreamed up and created by local, Wisconsin and Midwest makers. There is so much talent to be found around us and we take pride in providing a platform for their items to be offered.

Q: Are there notable differences between the three locations?

A: As a Local Supporter walking into any of our three locations you will be struck by a sense of familiarity. Our hope is that you feel like you’ve walked into a calm and inviting oasis and can immediately sense the love that has been put into each of the products we carry.

We are intentional that all our shops are bright, welcoming, peaceful, full of air-purifying house plants, lovely smells and beautiful things. However each shop has Makers that are exclusive to that location, so a trip to all three, will reveal fresh surprises.

Q: How do you choose the artisans featured in your shops?

A: Many of them contact us through our online application. As a shop, we select products and makers who compliment each other. This allows all of the small businesses showcased to lift each other up rather than compete. We are always looking for unique items that you may not find anywhere else, that are Wisconsin and Midwest proud, those special gifts that say someone from or visiting Wisconsin is thinking of you.

Q: How does your business model help support local artists? In other words, how important is it to the arts community?

A: Since we opened our shop back in 2017 our biggest goal is to shine the spotlight on small businesses and how important they are to the community you live in. Your money goes so much further when you purchase from a small business. You not only are helping by allowing them to continue to pursue their passions and support their families, but you are also helping build the community you live in.

Each owner of the small businesses we carry come from a different walk of life. By sharing their stories our hope is that you get a better idea just how much of a difference you are making in their lives.

Q: What are you hearing from customers?

A: Our local patrons proudly support the concept of the small business. They love knowing their dollars spent are supporting first time dreamers and doers, the long time artists, the one who works full time and comes home to create late into the night, the family that is working together to make a dream come to fruition, the exhausted hustlers setting up and tearing down at the local Markets trying to get their product into the homes and hearts of their community. Our Patrons are also proud of our Local shops, it is often a destination place to bring their visiting friends and family. They appreciate and admire the What and Why of who we are.

Connect with The Local

The Local Wausau – 420 N. Third St. 715-298-0896

The Local Weston – 3806 Schofield Ave. Suite 2 715-298-0085

The Local Eagle River – 103 E. Wall St.

Online at https://www.thelocalwi.com

On Facebook and Instagram as @thelocalwi