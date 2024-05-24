Wausau Pilot & Review

WESTON – D.C. Everest pitcher Addison Kluck was masterful again, allowing just two hits in a 10-0 victory over Marshfield in a WIAA Division 1 softball regional final Thursday at D.C. Everest High School.

Kluck struck out 11 and did not walk a batter to lead the No. 3 seeded Evergreens (20-6) into a D-1 sectional semifinal match at No. 2 seed New Richmond (19-3) on Tuesday. New Richmond edged Superior 4-3 on Thursday.

D.C. Everest scored in each inning and finished with 15 hits, including three each from Cailtyn Kressel and Brooke Brown. Brown hit a two-run homer and drove in three in the victory.

Marshfield, the No. 11 seed which had upset No. 6 Hudson on Wednesday, had just two singles from Ashlyn Barwick and Lillian Griesbach and finish the season with a 13-15 record.

Evergreens 10, Tigers 0

Marshfield 000 000 – 0 2 4

D.C. Everest 121 231 – 10 15 2

WP: Addison Kluck. LP: Katelyn Sternweis.

SO: Sternweis (3 inn.) 4, Zoren Ramberg (1 inn.) 0, Ashlyn Barwick (1 2/3 inn.) 1; Kluck 11. BB: Sternweis 2, Ramberg 0, Barwick 0.

Top hitters: M, Barwick 1×3; Lillian Griesbach 1×3. DC, Kelsey Meverden 2×5, RBI; Caitlyn Kressel 3×4, RBI; Brooke Brown 3×4, HR, 2 runs, 3 RBI; Mara Meverden 2×3; Kelsey Woolley 2×3, 2 runs; Sydney Spear 2×3, 2 runs.

Records: Marshfield 13-15; D.C. Everest 20-6.