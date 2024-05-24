STEVENS POINT – Midstate Independent Living Choices in partnership with

Northward Peddle and Paddle will host in June their 17th annual Adapted Kayaking event.

This free event will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. June 29 at Nepco Lake County Park in Wisconsin Rapids to promote accessible kayaking for people with disabilities.

As one of MILC’s largest and most anticipated events of the year, its goal is to provide people with disabilities access to a recreational activity they otherwise thought not possible.

Participants can also visit the exhibitor area where multiple vendors will display information. Northward Peddle and Paddle will supply kayaks and life jackets for the event.

The event is open to any person with a disability of any age or ability

and their family or caregivers. Food and beverages will be available at the

event. Registration prior to the event is preferred and highly encouraged.

Register at https://milc-inc.org/kayaking. Any questions can be directed to

Eric Riskus at 715-344-4210, ext. 238, or [email protected] or Alex Lena at 715-344-4210, ext. 232, or [email protected].

More information can be found at https://milc-inc.org/kayaking or

https://www.facebook.com/events/388219707372941/.