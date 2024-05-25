Wausau Pilot & Review

This recipe is a perfect weeknight solution, using just a single skillet and simple ingredients. It’s also pure comfort food on chilly evenings – and the leftover chicken is also fantastic the next day as a cold lunch. Enjoy!

One-Skillet Chicken with Buttery Orzo

Ingredients:

  • 4 boneless, skinless chicken breasts
  • Salt and pepper to taste
  • 2 tablespoons olive oil
  • 1 small onion, finely chopped
  • 3 cloves garlic, minced
  • 1 cup orzo pasta
  • 2 cups chicken broth
  • 1 cup water
  • 1/2 cup grated Parmesan cheese
  • 1/4 cup heavy cream
  • 2 tablespoons butter
  • 1 lemon, zest and juice
  • Fresh parsley, chopped for garnish

Instructions:

  1. Prepare the Chicken:
    • Season the chicken breasts with salt and pepper.
    • Heat the olive oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat.
    • Add the chicken breasts and cook until golden brown on both sides, about 5-7 minutes per side. Remove the chicken from the skillet and set aside.
  2. Cook the Aromatics:
    • In the same skillet, add the chopped onion and cook until softened, about 3-4 minutes.
    • Add the minced garlic and cook for another 1-2 minutes until fragrant.
  3. Cook the Orzo:
    • Add the orzo to the skillet and stir to coat it in the oil and aromatics.
    • Pour in the chicken broth and water, stirring to combine.
    • Bring to a simmer, then reduce the heat to low. Cover and cook for about 10 minutes, or until the orzo is tender and has absorbed most of the liquid.
  4. Combine and Finish:
    • Stir in the grated Parmesan cheese, heavy cream, and butter until the orzo is creamy and well combined.
    • Return the chicken breasts to the skillet, nestling them into the orzo.
    • Add the lemon zest and juice, and cook for an additional 2-3 minutes until the chicken is heated through.
  5. Garnish and Serve:
    • Sprinkle the dish with freshly chopped parsley.
    • Serve hot, with extra lemon slices on the side if desired.