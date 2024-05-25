This recipe is a perfect weeknight solution, using just a single skillet and simple ingredients. It’s also pure comfort food on chilly evenings – and the leftover chicken is also fantastic the next day as a cold lunch. Enjoy!
One-Skillet Chicken with Buttery Orzo
Ingredients:
- 4 boneless, skinless chicken breasts
- Salt and pepper to taste
- 2 tablespoons olive oil
- 1 small onion, finely chopped
- 3 cloves garlic, minced
- 1 cup orzo pasta
- 2 cups chicken broth
- 1 cup water
- 1/2 cup grated Parmesan cheese
- 1/4 cup heavy cream
- 2 tablespoons butter
- 1 lemon, zest and juice
- Fresh parsley, chopped for garnish
Instructions:
- Prepare the Chicken:
- Season the chicken breasts with salt and pepper.
- Heat the olive oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat.
- Add the chicken breasts and cook until golden brown on both sides, about 5-7 minutes per side. Remove the chicken from the skillet and set aside.
- Cook the Aromatics:
- In the same skillet, add the chopped onion and cook until softened, about 3-4 minutes.
- Add the minced garlic and cook for another 1-2 minutes until fragrant.
- Cook the Orzo:
- Add the orzo to the skillet and stir to coat it in the oil and aromatics.
- Pour in the chicken broth and water, stirring to combine.
- Bring to a simmer, then reduce the heat to low. Cover and cook for about 10 minutes, or until the orzo is tender and has absorbed most of the liquid.
- Combine and Finish:
- Stir in the grated Parmesan cheese, heavy cream, and butter until the orzo is creamy and well combined.
- Return the chicken breasts to the skillet, nestling them into the orzo.
- Add the lemon zest and juice, and cook for an additional 2-3 minutes until the chicken is heated through.
- Garnish and Serve:
- Sprinkle the dish with freshly chopped parsley.
- Serve hot, with extra lemon slices on the side if desired.