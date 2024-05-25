STEVENS POINT – The University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point has been ranked the highest of any public institution in the state for its achievements in sustainability, according to an international accrediting body.

UW-Stevens Point earned a STARS Gold rating from the Association for the Advancement of Sustainability in Higher Education, a group of colleges and universities working toward a sustainable future. The university earned a score of 72.06, the highest among the Universities of Wisconsin. STARS, the Sustainability Tracking, Assessment & Rating System, measures and encourages sustainability in all aspects of higher education.

This is the fourth time UW-Stevens Point received a gold rating, having earned it in 2012, 2015 and 2018, and garnering a silver in 2021. The university’s 2024 report is available at https://reports.aashe.org/institutions/university-of-wisconsin-stevens-point-wi/report/2024-03-22/.

“We are very proud to be recognized for our longstanding commitment to sustainability,” said Chancellor Thomas Gibson. “UW-Stevens Point consistently works toward reducing our carbon footprint as part of our ongoing mission. We are dedicated to exploring innovative solutions for a more sustainable future.”

UW-Stevens Point was recognized for its sustainability-focused curriculum and research and its student engagement through the Office of Sustainability and Student Government Association’s Green Fund and advocacy. Also noted were the university’s waste management efforts, the purchase of 100 percent renewable electricity and work on a Climate Action and Resiliency Plan.

UW-Stevens Point’s collaborative spirit helped raise the university’s score, said Sergio Romero, a graduate research assistant in UWSP’s Office of Sustainability.

“Whether we are pursuing a new certification or just looking for input on our projects, we have multiple voices on campus and in the community that support sustainability and our Climate Action and Resiliency Plan process.”

With more than 1,200 participants in 52 countries, AASHE’s STARS program is the most widely recognized framework in the world for publicly reporting comprehensive information related to a college or university’s sustainability performance. Participants report achievements in five overall areas: 1) academics 2) engagement, 3) operations, 4) planning and administration, and 5) innovation and leadership.

Source: UW-Stevens Point