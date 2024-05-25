WAUSAU – The Wausau School Board has posted a community-wide survey to gauge interest in a possible operational referendum in November to help address the district’s budget deficit.

This survey does not mean the district will go to referendum in November. It means it is going to see what the community would think about such a move. The district is working with the Donovan Group, a school communications firm, on the survey.

A postcard with instructions on how to fill out this survey should be arriving in mailboxes throughout the Wausau School District within the next couple of days – if not, today.

The survey will take 10-15 minutes to fill out. The feedback provided to the district is critical in that it will provide the Wausau School Board with important information and data as they discuss and think about whether the district should consider a possible operational referendum this fall.

Click here to access that survey. Links to the survey are also available on the Wausau School District website, as well as its Facebook and Instagram pages.

Note: The April 2022 construction work being done district-wide is not connected to the budget deficit the district is facing. The money gifted to the district by the community through the bond referendum can only be used for the purposes of improving facilities. Those funds cannot be used for operational needs, according to state law.