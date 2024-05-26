Find More Donation + Volunteer Opportunities. Go to the United Way Volunteer Connection volunteer website at unitedwaymc.galaxydigital.com.

Sign Up For The Day Of Action. Friday, June 21 is the United Way of Marathon County’s Day of Action. Your family, group, or workplace can get involved in one of two ways: (1.) in the Community Closet, 2-4 p.m., sorting clothing donations and cleaning up the shopping area; or, (2.) help spruce up the Hunger Coalition’s community garden, 1-5 p.m., painting its fence and shed. Sign up at unitedwaymc.org/volunteer.

Do You Live In Marathon, Mosinee, Athens, Or Hatley? You can help seniors living in rural areas by providing transportation to their appointments and errands. Volunteer as often or as little as you like. Contact Jamie at Faith in Action at 715-848-8783 or [email protected] to start a volunteer application.

Do You Like Chatting On The Phone? Interim Hospice seeks volunteer phone pals- like a pen pal, but over the phone. These volunteers provide connection and a friendly, listening ear to a patient on hospice. While the “visit” is not in person, it still gives the patient an outlet for expression and lets them know they are not alone. If you have interest, contact Maya at 715-842-7707, ext. 2711, or [email protected].

Creative Volunteers Needed. The Children’s Imaginarium seeks special project volunteers to assist employees with STEM programming, creating fliers, marketing ideas and materials, assembling programming kits, and some office tasks. Experience with Microsoft office suites- Word, Excel, PowerPoint- is a plus! Ages 16+. Contact us at [email protected] or childrensimaginarium.org/support to sign up.

Do You Love Kids? Wausau School District is looking for summer learning volunteers to work with students in reading and math. Flexible scheduling. We’d love to have you an hour a week or an hour a day. Email Katie, our volunteer coordinator, at [email protected] to get started.

In-Kind Donated Items Needed

More Donation + Volunteer Opportunities. Go to the United Way Volunteer Connection volunteer website at unitedwaymc.galaxydigital.com.

Storage Bins Needed. The Women’s Community is in need of plastic bins with lids. Donations can be dropped off Monday through Friday between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. at 3220 Hilltop Ave. in Wausau. Contact Allie with any questions at [email protected] or 715-842-5663.

Hygiene Items Needed. The Neighbors’ Place is in need of hygiene and household cleaning products. Groups interested in initiating and planning a drive for donations are also welcome. For more information, call Elizabeth at 715-845-1966.

Source: United Way of Marathon County