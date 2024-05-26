Wausau Pilot & Review

Today

Showers likely, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 1pm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. High near 64. Southeast wind 6 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New rainfall amounts between three quarters and one inch possible.

Tonight

Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 9pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms between 9pm and 10pm, then a chance of showers after 10pm. Cloudy, with a low around 51. Northeast wind around 11 mph becoming north northwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Memorial Day

A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 4pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 70. North northwest wind 10 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.