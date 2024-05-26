“Either you control your government or your government will control you.” ` ~ Ronald Reagan.

Dear editor,

Are the bureaucrats in the administrative state now in charge of the people in this country? Are agencies like the EPA, FDA, the Department of Education, FBI and the Department of Justice not only writing our laws but enforcing and adjudicating them as well? Has our Legislative branch of government, its senators, congressmen and our assemblymen here in Wisconsin, been reduced to just a noisy bunch of “neutered” observers, simply fans at a football game with very little input with what happens on the government field? Have we lost our time-honored separation of constitutional powers? These questions beg answers.

Conservatives might say that since the 1960s, the Judicial branch, employing a mostly activist role, had slowly eroded the power of the Legislature and the Executive branch. Court justices appeared to assume the highest power in the land, and the second highest power seemed to be, the president’s power to appoint them. The 1973 Roe decision comes to mind. Regardless of one’s views on abortion, Roe “created” a federal right where none existed. But more recently, a conservative and more “self-restrictive” court recently overturned Roe, and properly left this decision to the state’s legislatures. The 9th and 10th amendments speak to this. Conservatives may find comfort that a restrained U.S. Supreme Court now simply “referees” cases and refrains from making law, providing an apparent restoration of the “separation of powers” between the three branches.

Others make the case that the duly elected chief executives (the U.S. president and state governors) have appropriated that power to themselves, through use of the “executive order.” But executive orders are easily reversed by the next chief executive. Barack Obama of “I have a pen and I have a phone” fame, was reversed or countered by Trump. Biden reversed most of Trump’s executive orders on day one of his administration. A chief executive’s power is fleeting, his perceived power limited to his term in office. Some may even argue that a chief executive only has power – if he does the bureaucracy’s bidding.

So, one wonders, have the “three lettered” agencies, the unelected bureaucrats of the administrative state, consolidated power to themselves? Does the EPA, FDA and other agencies make laws by regulatory edict? And then, do the DOJ, FBI and local prosecutors enforce only what laws they choose? What laws truly govern us citizens anyway? In Wisconsin, as of this moment, both abortion and pot are illegal. Ethical position or viewpoint aside, we have to agree, that neither are enforced. At the national level, the BLM/Antifa riots, which lasted the entire summer of 2020, and which many in government supported and even encouraged, went virtually unpunished. But on the other hand, the one time, and much less destructive election protest of Jan. 6 is still being prosecuted to the maximum federal extent, leaving one to wonder, do these agencies not only choose what laws to prosecute but who to prosecute?

We no doubt live in constitutionally dangerous times and there are no quick fixes, but I’ll offer one, especially for our state of Wisconsin.

Legislators, we conservatives don’t want to be lorded over by unelected government bureaucrats, a “politburo” who has disdain for both, you and us citizens. We would rather be ruled by progressive legislators – them we can vote out. What we don’t want is self-proclaimed “experts,” limiting our choices and implementing their rules and regulations, “experts” that fund the studies that they agree with and censor the ones they don’t. We want you to make the laws, not the president, not the governor, not the justices, and certainly not the bureaucrats at the three-lettered agencies. Quit whining about Gov. Evers and the new liberal court. Quit allowing yourselves to be kicked around and regain your stolen power. You oversee the other two branches of government. You are the citizen’s only (legal) check on government power. You are “We the People” by extension. For our sake, fight back! Use your legal weapons aggressively on the other two branches of government as they do against you. Write the laws, override executive vetoes, impeach officials, and, if necessary, challenge your own party’s leadership, but most importantly, use the power of the purse! It’s your strongest artillery.

Orlando Alfonso of Wausau

