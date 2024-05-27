Lindsey Puls | Wealth of Geeks

This year, Wisconsin had its warmest winter in 123 years. This severely hurt the state economy, as much of the Badger State relies on winter activities to sustain local businesses. That said, a busy summer may offer some cause for hope.

The Office of Governor Tony Evers said the outdoor recreation industry in Wisconsin has grown by 6.8% since 2021. More and more visitors make their way to the Great Lakes state for the sheer options of outdoor activities it offers. Activities like kayaking and camping continue to draw outdoor enthusiasts this summer, helping the state make up for lost revenue.

Warm Winter Impacts State Revenue

Much of Wisconsin depends on winter activities to fund local businesses. The state usually sees a flood of tourist activity each winter, with people engaging in activities like snowmobiling, ice fishing, and cross-country skiing.

This past year, though, places that come alive during winter had to deal with the lack of snow throughout the winter months. According to Wisconsin Public Radio, the first day of February was marked by temperatures reaching 40 degrees in the northern town of Minocqua, along with the distinct lack of snow on the snowmobiling trails.

According to a report by The Badger Herald, long-term trends show warmer weather throughout the seasons. But winters in the state have warmed the most since the late 19th century. The state dealt with an El Niño climate pattern this winter, making the weather much warmer and dryer than usual.

The Oneida County Tourism Council and Let’s Minocqua Visitors Bureau estimates that local businesses in the seven-county region lost approximately $6.5 million in revenue because of the distinct lack of snow and snow-based activities in December and January. To make matters worse, local businesses continue to incur losses of 75% to 80% year over year.

To deal with the effects, Gov. Evers and Senator Tammy Baldwin pushed for disaster relief with the United States Small Business Administration (SBA). The SBA did extend financial relief to help businesses impacted by the extraordinary winter conditions in the state.

The Savior Wisconsin Tourism Industry Needs

While Wisconsin is known for its winter-time offerings, residents hope for a summertime tourism boom to help make up for lost revenue. According to the Summer Travel Survey 2024 by The Vacationer, 82% of Americans plan to travel this year. 75% of these would-be travelers plan on taking a road trip this summer. Considering both Milwaukee and Madison, Wisconsin made it to the list of WalletHub’s Best Summer Travel Destinations of 2024, the state could reap the benefits.

According to the latest data from the Outdoor Recreation Satellite Account from the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA), Wisconsin’s outdoor recreation industry contributed a record-shattering $9.8 billion to the state’s economy in 2022.

“With over 800 miles of Great Lakes shorelines, more than 1,000 miles of Ice Age Trail, countless state parks, forests, trails, and green spaces, outdoor recreation is core to Wisconsin’s culture and identity, and it’s an important piece of our economy,” said Gov. Evers.

Hiking, fishing, kayaking, and camping will hopefully still draw visitors to the state in the warmer months. In fact, certain state offerings only come alive in the summertime sun.

The Ice Age Trail, for example, is one of the two breathtakingly scenic hike trails in the state. It is also the only one located completely within the boundaries of the state. The 1,200-mile hike takes one through various terrains, from the alleys and streets of small towns to even the remote Northwoods.

The hike on the Ice Age Trail to Devil’s Lake is treacherous but offers majestic views of the quartzite cliffs that hang 600 feet over the lake to those willing to hike up. While the park is open year-round, the best views come in the summer. Devil’s Lake also has a popular sand beach where families can enjoy the towering cliffs while beating the Wisconsin summer heat. Plus, it’s situated not too far from the Wisconsin Dells, a location boasting a number of waterparks and stunning natural landscapes that the entire family would enjoy.

The seven wilderness areas in the state, where even motorized travel or development is restricted, are perfect for summertime camping whilst getting a taste of the wild. The Porcupine Lake Wilderness Area, nestled within the Chequamegon-Nicolet National Forest in Bayfield County, has the North Country National Scenic Trail passing through it. The trail offers views of massive oaks, beautiful backcountry lakes, hemlocks, and white pines. Camping is allowed anywhere as long as it is 100 yards away from the trail and not near the water.

This article was produced by Media Decision and syndicated by Wealth of Geeks.