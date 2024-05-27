Wausau Pilot & Review

A portion of Hwy. 51 south of Wausau has been shut down early Monday after a fiery crash that left at least one person injured.

Initial reports suggest a wrong-way driver struck a semi with his vehicle, which then caught fire. The crash was reported at about 1:40 a.m. in the southbound lanes of Hwy. 51 near the Hwy. 153 off-ramp. Initially, only the southbound lanes were closed, but the Wisconsin Dept. of Transportation reports that traffic is now rerouted in both directions onto Maple Ridge Road, Old Hwy. 51 and Hwy. 153. As of 7:15 a.m., all lanes remained closed.

The Marathon County Sheriff’s Department is urging travelers to be mindful of emergency personnel as they complete their investigation and clear the scene. There’s no word yet on when the roadway will reopen.

Unclear is whether any additional passengers were involved in the crash or the severity of the injuries involved. This is a developing story that will be updated.