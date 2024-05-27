Marathon City Book Club: “Spare” by Prince Harry

June 10. Prince Harry shares his story of growing up in – and severing ties with – the UK’s royal family. New members are always welcome. Stop at the branch to pick up your copy. 5:45 p.m. 715-443-2775. [MCPL Marathon City]

Athens Book Club: “The One Hundred Years of Lenni and Margot” by Marianne Cronin

June 11. Join the Athens Branch staff and other book lovers for this discussion! A teenager with a terminal illness and a rebellious senior citizen form an unlikely friendship at a Glasgow hospital. 2 p.m. 715-257-7292. [MCPL Athens]

Edgar Book Club: “Never Let Me Go” by Kazuo Ishiguro

June 11. Join other book lovers for an engaging discussion each month of a variety of books. Three friends learn the truth about their pleasant but isolated English boarding school. Noon. 715-352-3155. [MCPL Edgar]

Hatley Book Club: “Remarkably Bright Creatures” by Shelby Van Pelt

June 11. An aquarium custodian working the night shift forms and unlikely bond with a giant Pacific octopus named Marcellus. The group meets outside if possible. 1 p.m. 715-446-3537. [MCPL Hatley]

Stratford Young Adult Book Club: “Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children” by Ransom Riggs

June 13. A mysterious island. An abandoned orphanage. A strange collection of very curious photographs. It all waits to be discovered. Join in person or virtually. 5:30 p.m. 715-687-4420. [MCPL Stratford]

Mosinee Book Club: “The Heirloom Murders” by Kathleen Ernst

June 17. When her friend’s historic house is broken into, and a grisly murder takes place on the museum grounds, Chloe Ellefson is drawn in to a case of plain, old-fashioned murderous greed. 2 p.m. 715-693-2144. [MCPL Mosinee]

Stratford Book Club: “Lessons in Chemistry” by Bonnie Garmus

June 19. Join the Stratford Branch staff and fellow readers for a wonderful book club discussion in June. A lonely, brilliant researcher falls for the mind of chemist Elizabeth Zott and true chemistry results. 1 p.m. 715-687-4420. [MCPL Stratford]

Rothschild Book Club: “Reckless Girls” by Rachel Hawkins

June 26. Join the Rothschild Branch staff and fellow book lovers each month for a discussion of a variety of books. This month features Hawkins’ 2022 novel about two women with a mysterious past. 11 a.m. 715-359-6208. [MCPL Rothschild]