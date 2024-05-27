WAUSAU – REI Engineering, Inc. announced this week it awarded a scholarship to a student at D.C. Everest Senior High School.

The recipient, Samantha Johnson, D.C. Everest Senior High School class of 2024, will attend Madison College in the fall, where she plans to major in nursing to become a registered nurse in oncology and hematology. She will then continue schooling to become a nurse practitioner, but still in oncology and hematology.

The scholarship program is for children of REI team members. The scholarships were developed in 2015 to assist with the cost of post high school education.

“We are proud and excited to offer a unique benefit for our team members and their families,” REI President Jen Nieuwenhuis said in a news release. “The scholarships align with our companies’ focus on team member retention and recruitment.”

Interested applicants submit a scholarship application form and essay describing what being a successful member of the community means to him or her.