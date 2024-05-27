Wausau Pilot & Review

Memorial Day

A slight chance of showers between 2pm and 4pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 4pm. Increasing clouds, with a high near 66. North northwest wind 9 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Tonight

A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 10pm, then a slight chance of showers between 10pm and 11pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 50. Northwest wind around 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tuesday

A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 62. North northwest wind 8 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms