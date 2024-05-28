Wausau Pilot & Review

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic abuse, help is available. Call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-799-SAFE, text “START” to 88788 or chat live here. In Wausau, The Women’s Community is open 24 hours and can be reached at 715-842-5663. In an emergency, dial 911.

An investigation is underway after a double shooting near Wausau that left two people dead.

The Marathon County Sheriff’s Department Communications Center took in a call just before 8 a.m. Tuesday from a bystander who asked for a welfare check on a person sitting in a vehicle with the door open. The caller told police the person and vehicle were in the same position the previous night.

Deputies responded to a home on Junction Road in the town of Easton to discover a 53-year-old woman and a 63-year-old man dead at the scene. Police believe the shooting was an act of domestic violence, based on a preliminary investigation.

A motive for the shooting has not been identified.

The identity of the victims is being withheld, pending notification to the next of kin.

The Marathon County District Attorney’s Office and the Marathon County Medical Examiner’s Office are aiding the investigation. This is a developing story that will be updated.

The Pilot often relies on reports from police officials in control of a crime, fire or crash scene during a breaking news event. While these initial reports are valuable to readers, they also can be incomplete and even inaccurate. We let readers know what we can and can’t confirm, as well as when and how we received our information. Then we work to aggressively gather a wider range of perspectives and to verify the information through public records, interviews, photos and videos, all of which are verified before publishing. If you have any questions about our breaking news reporting, email us at [email protected].