The Marathon County Sheriff’s Office would like to inform the public that on Wednesday, May 29, 2024, between 6:30 a.m. and 4:00 p.m., we will be conducting a joint team training exercise in coordination with the Marathon County SWAT, Bomb, and Tactical Communications teams. The training will occur at the Miller Forest Unit (River Edge Road, north of County Road Z) in the Town of Easton.

This training event will involve law enforcement professionals working collaboratively in a wooded environment. Our primary goal is to enhance inter-team cooperation, ensuring seamless communication and coordination during a large-scale incident. This is an integral part of our commitment to providing the safety and security of our community.

We want to reassure the public that there is NO threat. This is a planned training exercise. All activities associated with the training will be managed to ensure the safety of our personnel and the public.

Expect to see people dressed in camouflage, OD green, or other tactical uniforms using police equipment, including firearms. The training WILL NOT include any live firearm exercises.

Additionally, we wish to assure the community that we are prepared to respond in the unlikely event of an emergency incident. The Everbridge Critical Event Management platform will communicate any emergencies to the public.

Residents and guests near the training area might notice increased law enforcement presence and activity. We ask for your understanding and cooperation during this time.

The Marathon County Sheriff’s Office appreciates the support of our community as we continually strive to provide the highest level of service.