The victim in a weekend crash south of Wausau has been identified as Quinn Clarke, who was an assistant coach of the area’s co-op lacrosse team.

Clarke, a 2018 D.C. Everest grad, was identified publicly by a statement from the school district.

Details surrounding the crash have not yet been released. Rescue crews were called at about 1:40 a.m. to the southbound lanes of I-39 near the Hwy. 153 off-ramp for a report of a crash between a vehicle and semi, one of which was being driven in the wrong direction.

The vehicle caught fire in the crash and Clarke died at the scene. There’s no word yet on passengers or any additional injuries.

After a team meeting Monday, the Wild decided to go ahead with a Tuesday playoff game. Counselors will be available to students and staff.

This is a developing story.