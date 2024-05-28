By Shereen Siewert | Wausau Pilot & Review

A Wausau resident who shot and killed a 45-year-old man nearly three years ago on the city’s west side will spend decades in prison, after his sentencing hearing Tuesday in Marathon County Circuit Court.

Michael Turner, 47, was convicted April 12 of first-degree intentional homicide in the slaying, days before a jury trial was set to begin. The charge carries a mandatory life sentence, but judges can decide at sentencing to allow people convicted of the crime the opportunity to apply for extended supervised release after serving at least 20 years in prison.

On Tuesday, Circuit Judge Suzanne O’Neill sentenced Turner to life in prison with the opportunity to apply for supervised release after 25 years. His prison time could be shorter, given that he was granted roughly three years of credit for time served while awaiting trial.

Wausau Police say the victim was parked on the road in the 1000 block of South Fifth Avenue at about 8:45 a.m. on May 15, 2021 when Turner drove up to the man, got out of his vehicle and shot the victim as he sat in his own vehicle. Marathon County Assistant District Attorney Keri Puig in 2021 said the victim suffered a gunshot wound to the chest and to the abdomen in the attack, then drove to the Tobacco Outlet on Third Avenue.

Turner was captured about an hour after the shooting. The victim was taken to a hospital and later died of his injuries.

Turner was also ordered to pay about $3,500 in restitution to the Crime Victim Compensation Fund. Sentences ordered for possessing a firearm after a felony conviction, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia will be served concurrently to his life sentence.